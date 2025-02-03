Samsung is now selling a fully-fledged fitness tracker for under £40

Even though we’re now into February, it’s never too late to start on some New Year’s fitness goals, and this incredible Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 deal should help you get there.

When it comes to tracking your fitness there is absolutely no shortage of options out there, but it can be all too easy to pay far too much for a more premium wearable when all you want to keep tabs on are the basics.

If you’re in that boat right now then this fantastic deal on Amazon is for you, as you can now nab the sleek Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 for only £39.50, marking a massive 43% reduction on its original £69 price tag, also making it one of the cheapest fitness trackers you can buy right now.

As a point of comparison, the entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3 costs quite a bit more than Samsung’s offering, with an RRP of £84.99. Simply put, if you want to start leading a healthier lifestyle without breaking the bank from the jump then this is a solid option.

At present, we have yet to review the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, but I have tried and tested its predecessor, and was fairly impressed with its battery life, affordability and the amount of workouts that it could track.

With regards to the Galaxy Fit 3 however, the device currently has a high 4.4-star rating from a sizeable 103 customer reviews. One verified customer had this to say about their purchase:

“Simple no frills fitness tracker that integrates perfectly with other Samsung devices. If you have a Samsung phone and don’t want the bells and whistles of a smart watch then this is for you. Small and slim, tracks all the key metrics for fitness and doesn’t require constant charging. All at a sensible price.”

One of the areas where fitness trackers immediately excel against standard smartwatches is in battery life. For example, you’d be lucky if you could get a full two-days of use from the Galaxy Watch 7, but on the Galaxy Fit 3, you can anticipate up to 13-days of use on a single charge.

As an added bonus, the device even comes with a three-year warranty for added peace of mind, should anything go wrong.

With more than a hundred workouts to track and a bright 1.6-inch AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is an undeniable bargain at only £39.50.