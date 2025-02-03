Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung is now selling a fully-fledged fitness tracker for under £40

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Even though we’re now into February, it’s never too late to start on some New Year’s fitness goals, and this incredible Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 deal should help you get there.

When it comes to tracking your fitness there is absolutely no shortage of options out there, but it can be all too easy to pay far too much for a more premium wearable when all you want to keep tabs on are the basics.

If you’re in that boat right now then this fantastic deal on Amazon is for you, as you can now nab the sleek Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 for only £39.50, marking a massive 43% reduction on its original £69 price tag, also making it one of the cheapest fitness trackers you can buy right now.

Epic Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Deal

Epic Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Deal

After an inexpensive fitness tracker to help you meet your New Year’s fitness goals? Look no further than this massive price cut on the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

  • Amazon
  • Was £69
  • Now just £39.50
View Deal

As a point of comparison, the entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3 costs quite a bit more than Samsung’s offering, with an RRP of £84.99. Simply put, if you want to start leading a healthier lifestyle without breaking the bank from the jump then this is a solid option.

At present, we have yet to review the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, but I have tried and tested its predecessor, and was fairly impressed with its battery life, affordability and the amount of workouts that it could track.

With regards to the Galaxy Fit 3 however, the device currently has a high 4.4-star rating from a sizeable 103 customer reviews. One verified customer had this to say about their purchase:

“Simple no frills fitness tracker that integrates perfectly with other Samsung devices. If you have a Samsung phone and don’t want the bells and whistles of a smart watch then this is for you. Small and slim, tracks all the key metrics for fitness and doesn’t require constant charging. All at a sensible price.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

One of the areas where fitness trackers immediately excel against standard smartwatches is in battery life. For example, you’d be lucky if you could get a full two-days of use from the Galaxy Watch 7, but on the Galaxy Fit 3, you can anticipate up to 13-days of use on a single charge.

As an added bonus, the device even comes with a three-year warranty for added peace of mind, should anything go wrong.

With more than a hundred workouts to track and a bright 1.6-inch AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is an undeniable bargain at only £39.50.

You might like…

Best Samsung Discount Codes January 2025

Best Samsung Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 1 week ago
Best easyJet Discount Codes February 2025

Best easyJet Discount Codes February 2025

Nick Rayner 2 weeks ago
Best Liverpool FC Discount Codes January 2025

Best Liverpool FC Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access