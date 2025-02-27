This Chromebook deal shows why Windows laptops can’t compete

When it comes to getting pure value for money, Windows laptops can’t hold a candle to Chromebooks, and this deal proves it.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you’ll spot a banger of a deal with the HP 14-inch Chromebook, previously available at £249.99, currently going for just £169.99. Not only is that a slick 32% reduction on the original price, but it’s easily one of the biggest bargains you’ll find in the world of affordable laptops.

Have a quick gander yourself and it becomes quickly apparent that there are next to no Windows laptops out there that match that value for money, making HP’s Chromebook a much better buy for students on a budget who might be looking for a new workstation.

If you’ve only ever used Windows devices before then I can understand why there might be some trepidation in making the jump to ChromeOS. Know that I was in a similar boat but after making the leap last year, I haven’t looked back.

For those who work primarily with web based apps such as Google Docs, Sheets, Canva and more, Chromebooks are made with you in mind. ChromeOS is designed in such a way as to make the process of working in the Chrome browser super fast, and minimise the delay when jumping between multiple tabs.

In fact, the jump in speed felt so immediate that on the occasions where I’ve had to use a Windows laptop since, Microsoft’s own-brand software has felt rather slow by comparison. It’s an interesting paradox – Windows is definitely more fully featured, but Chromebooks lead the charge in the areas that they focus on.

That streamlined approach also leads to noticeably improved battery life. Unless you’re opting for one of the high-end Windows laptops (or even an M-series toting MacBook), battery life tends to be lacking at the budget end of the market, except when it comes to Chromebooks.

This HP model for instance can run for up to 12-hours on a single charge which is more than enough to get you through a day of studying or research. HP also claims that you can get half of the battery life back after a mere 45-minute charge, which is handy if you’re in a rush.

With just one USB-C, a USB-A and a headphone jack, this HP Chromebook doesn’t have a ton of ports, but you can always add a dongle to bring more accessories into the mix, and there’s no denying that £169.99, the core value of the device just can’t be beat.