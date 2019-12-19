Banging £30 saving on the JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earphones

A perfect last minute Christmas gift purchase with an excellent discount, the JBL Reflect Flow in-ear true wireless headphones are now down to just £69.99.

Sitting somewhere in the mid-range tiered headphones price bracket, the JBL Reflect Flow in-ear true wireless sports earphones are now down to £69.99 from their previous rate of £99.99.

JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Headphone Deals JBL Reflect Flow In-Ear True Wireless Headphones - Black A sleek design for active individuals, these are a great set of true-wireless headphones with three sets of tips and fins for a secure fit. They boast 10-hours of battery life with an additional 20 to be had with its charging case. They also come IPX7 rated.

Saving you a decent £30 chunk when purchasing from Argos, you can also benefit from receiving your goods the very same day with Argos’ fast-track, click and collect service. Simply select your local Argos store, reserve your goods, opt to pay straight away and hop into the fast lane for store pick-up on a pair of JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earphones.

A pair of true-wireless headphones that tick the boxes for those looking for a sturdy, great sounding pair, the JBL true wireless set work well when you’re putting yourself through the paces. Although we haven’t reviewed this pair ourselves, they do have a solid 4/5 customer rating. What’s more, the JBL true wireless appear to have all the components to make them a great mid-range pair of sports in-ears.

First things first, their design is compact, complete with three sets of fins and tips for securing that comfortable, stable fit for both stability when working out and achieving a perfect seal for optimal noise isolation.

The circular surface area of the in-ears themselves also house the branded button, allowing for easy use when navigating hands-free features like voice assistance, skipping songs and answering incoming calls.

In terms of other stand-out features, the JBL Reflect Flow in-ears hold 10-hours of battery life with up to 20 hours available with its somewhat clunky charging case. They also come IPX7 rated, meaning they’re waterproof up to 1-metre.

JBL also features its very own Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes, with Ambient Aware allowing more background noise to get in for safety when out and about, whilst TalkThru hushes sound for talking in the office.

Bass heavy, the JBL Reflect Flow in-ear true wireless headphones are a great shout for those with sports headphones in mind, now down to £69.99 in this limited time Argos price drop.

