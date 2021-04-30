Bag an iPhone 8 for as little as £128.29 with this promo code

The iPhone 8 in Space Grey has seen its price slashed to just £128.29 on eBay when you combine the offer with the website’s 8% discount code. But, you’ll need to act quickly – there’re a limited number of phones available and they’re selling fast.

A Certified Refurbished iPhone 8 would usually cost you £189.95 on eBay. This week, that price has dropped to £154.95. And as if £35 wasn’t already a decent saving on the Apple smartphone, you can currently enter code PROMO8 to take an additional 8% off at checkout. That’s a total saving of £61.66 – or 32% – off the usual cost of this phone.

It’s also £570.71 less than the iPhone 8 cost at its initial launch at the end of 2017, meaning you’ll be saving more than 80% when compared with the original RRP of the phone.

Deal: Get a refurbished iPhone 8 for just £128.29 with code PROMO8

Of course, it’s important to note that this is a Certified Refurbished iPhone 8. The relatively new eBay label means that the handset you buy has been refurbished by either Apple itself, or by a third party verified by Apple. You can learn more about Certified Refurbished products in our guide. This particular seller runs 70 functional tests on each phone before shipping it out and delivers your phone with a 12-month warranty and 30-day return policy.

The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD touchscreen display with True Tone to adjust the white balance to match your environment.

It’s powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chipset and features a 12-megapixel camera on its back, along with a 7-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone is capable of capturing 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo footage up to 240fps.

The phone also packs a 3110mAh battery and its glass back offers support for wireless charging. This particular model comes in the colour Space Grey and features 64GB of storage.

In our review, we noted that the affordable iPhone 8 is a great option for kids or anyone looking for a small iPhone that’ll slip into your pocket easier than the larger displays on the market right now.

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone and you like the sound of the iPhone 8, you’ll want to move fast. There’s only a limited number of phones available and you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to get this iPhone for less than £130.

