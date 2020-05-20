Bag a OnePlus 7T bargain with this £80 price job and two-year warranty

There is now a fantastic £80 saving on the SIM-free OnePlus 7T handset, finally bringing the phone below the £500 mark.

Last year’s final flagship from Chinese manufacturer, the OnePlus 7T has now seen a significant price drop, bringing this smartphone down to a very tempting mid-range price.

Usually retailing for £549, John Lewis and Partners have shaved off £80, bringing the OnePlus 7T handset down to £469. Of course, the retailer also offers its extended warranty period, giving you two years guarantee on your brand new phone for added peace of mind.

When it comes to the OnePlus 7T, especially at this price, you’d be silly to miss out. Awarded a high 4.5-star rating right here at Trusted Reviews, the 7T is undoubtedly one of 2019’s best handsets, loaded with high end features. First things first, it has a gorgeous 6.55-inch FHD+ resolution, Fluid AMOLED display, offering punchy colours and a truly dreamy scrolling experience. Boosting the standard 60Hz refresh rate to 90Hz, the OnePlus 7T feels far more responsive and slick in use, and is especially ideal for gaming, displaying more images per second for significantly less lag.

Unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 7T’s near edge-to-edge screen is ever so slightly compromised, showcasing a subtle notch that houses the handset’s selfie camera. Depending on if you’re a fan of its older sibling’s pop-up camera, this may either be a blessing or a mark against the OnePlus 7T. Personally, I don’t mind the notch and it’s certainly one of the smallest I’ve seen on a flagship.

Aside from its stunning display, the OnePlus 7T also plays host to a triple sensor array on its rear camera. This includes 48MP main sensor, 12MP tele-photo sensor, and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, offering a truly versatile shooting experience tacked onto the back of your smartphone. With this set-up, you can expect to snap some lovely macro-shots, as well as decent pictures in low-light with OnePlus’ Nightscape mode.

In terms of battery life, you’ll experience a very competent performance from the OnePlus 7T with its 4000mAh cell with a boost to fast charging too, with 30 minutes of charge time nabbing you 70% battery.

A stunning phone that offers premium features like a triple array camera set-up and 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 7T sounds like it should be closer to the £1000 mark than it is. Now with £80 lobbed off its RRP, you can buy for just £469 – a much more affordable rate for anyone in the mid-tier market.

