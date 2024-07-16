Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Avoid paying monthly fees with this Aqara smart doorbell deal

Enhancing your home’s security and comfort has never been more affordable thanks to Aqara’s latest discounts. On top of the products themselves, you won’t have to contend with high monthly subscription fees just to keep your house secure.

You can now save significantly on the Presence Sensor FP2, the Smart Video Doorbell G4, and the Radiator Thermostat E1, making this the perfect time to upgrade your smart home setup. 

For this Prime Day in the UK, the Presence Sensor FP2 and Video Doorbell G4 are both available with a 30% discount, while the Radiator Thermostat E1 comes with a 27% discount, offering excellent value for money. 

Investing in high-quality smart home devices is crucial. Not only do they enhance your home’s security and comfort, but they also help prevent costly issues down the line. Opting for these advanced devices is a smart choice, and with these deals, you can get top-tier technology at a fraction of the regular price.

The Smart Video Doorbell G4 is a great option for anyone looking to avoid high monthly subscription costs. Unlike most of its competitors, the G4 provides seven days of free cloud storage and supports up to 512GB of local storage via a MicroSD card, which is a huge boon in case you need to go back and check on something that you may have missed. 

Its dual power options, including a 6-battery pack and wired power with battery backup, ensure uninterrupted operation. The doorbell’s 162-degree wide-angle camera with 1080p resolution, infrared night vision and smart alerts can keep you informed and secure at all times.

The Presence Sensor FP2 is a big innovation in the smart home space. It features zone positioning technology that can monitor up to 40 m² and divide the space into different zones, each with their own automation settings. 

With its ultra-high precision millimetre-wave radar technology, the FP2 can detect even the slightest movements and monitor up to five people simultaneously. This ensures comprehensive coverage and enhanced security. 

Moreover, the FP2 supports multiple ecosystems, including HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, ensuring seamless integration into your existing smart home setup. With a built-in light sensor and local automations, this device works flawlessly even without an internet connection.

Finally, the Radiator Thermostat E1 offers precise temperature control for individual rooms, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency. It has configurable scheduling, the ability to group and synchronise radiators within a room, no less than one year of battery life and only takes a few minutes of installation without niche tools. This is a purchase which aims to not only make your house more comfortable, but also save you cash on your energy bills.

To build a cost effective smart home that works for you, now is the perfect time to invest in these advanced smart home devices, or any of the many other products available at a discount for a limited time in both the US and UK.

This article has been published in partnership with Aqara. You can read about our partnership policies here.

