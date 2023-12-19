Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is already getting price cuts

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora only launched on December 7, but it’s already receiving some tasty price cuts.

We’ve already brought you a couple of those early cut price deals, some preceding the launch of the game itself. However, this latest price cut is the best yet.

Toy seller Smyths is selling Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for £39.99, which is a saving of £25 on the £64.99 RRP.

Save £25 on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Save £25 on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You can currently save a whopping £25 on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PS5 and Xbox.

  • Smyths
  • Save £25
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

The deal linked above is for the PS5 version, but Xbox owners can be reassured that the same saving applies to their version.

That’s a great price for a highly accomplished open world action adventure. The game casts you as a Na’vi orphan in a fight against the destructive Resources Development Administration (RDA).

Exploring James Cameron’s rich sci-fi world is the name of the game here, whether on foot or in the skies on the back of a banshee.

This being an open world Ubisoft game, there’s new gear to craft, character customisations to unlock, and weapons and skills to upgrade. Talking of weapons, there’s a range of tools at your disposal, from the low-fi bow and spear to the more advanced shotguns and assault rifles.

It’s predominantly a single player game, but it also supports 2-player co-op play, meaning you can play through the entire campaign with a friend.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been getting solid reviews, so picking it up for a knock-down price like this is a smart move ahead of the Christmas break.

You might like…

The Xbox Series X is still very cheap on Amazon

The Xbox Series X is still very cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy 32 mins ago
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Feel the power with this insane Anker PowerHouse 535 deal

Feel the power with this insane Anker PowerHouse 535 deal

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Xbox Series S drops to lowest price yet ahead of Christmas

Xbox Series S drops to lowest price yet ahead of Christmas

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Amazon’s budget Echo Buds 2 have dropped to a seriously low price

Amazon’s budget Echo Buds 2 have dropped to a seriously low price

Max Parker 1 day ago
Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: The top presents to get this Christmas

Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: The top presents to get this Christmas

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words