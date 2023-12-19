Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is already getting price cuts

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora only launched on December 7, but it’s already receiving some tasty price cuts.

We’ve already brought you a couple of those early cut price deals, some preceding the launch of the game itself. However, this latest price cut is the best yet.

Toy seller Smyths is selling Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for £39.99, which is a saving of £25 on the £64.99 RRP.

Save £25 on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora You can currently save a whopping £25 on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PS5 and Xbox. Smyths

Save £25

Now £39.99 View Deal

The deal linked above is for the PS5 version, but Xbox owners can be reassured that the same saving applies to their version.

That’s a great price for a highly accomplished open world action adventure. The game casts you as a Na’vi orphan in a fight against the destructive Resources Development Administration (RDA).

Exploring James Cameron’s rich sci-fi world is the name of the game here, whether on foot or in the skies on the back of a banshee.

This being an open world Ubisoft game, there’s new gear to craft, character customisations to unlock, and weapons and skills to upgrade. Talking of weapons, there’s a range of tools at your disposal, from the low-fi bow and spear to the more advanced shotguns and assault rifles.

It’s predominantly a single player game, but it also supports 2-player co-op play, meaning you can play through the entire campaign with a friend.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been getting solid reviews, so picking it up for a knock-down price like this is a smart move ahead of the Christmas break.