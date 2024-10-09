Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Automatic bean-to-cup coffee is finally affordable

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When it comes to good coffee, we spare no expense. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t look out for the lowest prices and the best deals on amazing products.

As the Prime Day event winds down in the UK, you can save 38% on the Breville Barista Max+ espresso machine. The price is down to £349.99 from the RRP of £563.99.

Save more than £200 on a brilliant Breville espresso machine

The Breville Barista Max+ is one of our favourite affordable espresso machines and Prime Day knocks it down to a budget price.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access these savings and you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost. Amazon is predicting Sunday October 13 if you order now. Amazon is still dishing out free trials, which you’ll see advertised on the product page.

This machine has an integrated tap-and-go bean grinder with 30 adjustable grind settings for the true bean-to-cup experience. There’s also an intelligent grind and dosage system that’ll ensure you have the exact amount of grounds for 1 or 2 shots.

There’s a precision extraction timer too, thanks to an LED screen that displays the extraction time, enabling you to dial things in even further. There’s a Temp IQ Shot control system that enables consistent water temperature and flow.

And, thanks to the steam wand and 15 bar pump, you’ll be able to craft barista-style drinks like lattes and cappuccinos without spending about £6 a time.

There’s a 2.8 litre reservoir for water and an attractive silver design. There’s a cafe size handle, tamper, milk jug and two filter baskets also bundled in too.

Our reviewer loves this machine and said it’s a perfect option “either as a first purchase for someone keen to make coffee the proper way, or as a step up from a pod or cheap espresso machine.”

In handing out a 4.5 star review and recommending the product, our reviewer concluded: “The coffee machine is easy to use and capable of very good results, both for delivering excellent espresso and well-textured milk.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

