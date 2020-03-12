Get an extended free trial of Amazon’s lossless streaming service, Amazon Music HD.

Amazon has brought back its 90 day free trial offer on its lossless streaming service, Amazon Music HD, offering higher audio quality when streaming your favourite bops.

With a monthly rate of £14.99 for individual plans (or £12.99 if you have a Prime membership), get a total discount of £44.97 on the three month period, with an even bigger saving on offer for family plans, which will set you back £19.99 a month.

Competing against the likes of Tidal for premium quality music streaming, Amazon Music HD launched late last year, bringing with it some 50 million tracks available to listen to at a studio-ready level and, what’s more, as Amazon so aptly puts, as the artist intended.

Whilst music is often compressed for standard streaming services, lossless audio offers a more authentic sound where no part of a song is lost. Instead, audio holds onto its depth, able to pick out each detail and flare of any given song.

Unlike standard streaming definition, then, Amazon Music HD offers 50 million songs with a bit depth of 16, the same quality you’d experience on a CD. Going one step further, Amazon Music HD also promises millions of songs with a bit depth of 24 bits, more than ten times the amount on standard streaming. That means your ears can benefit not only from heavenly lossless audio, but also the impeccable highest quality lossless audio for a real treat.

Offering the same expansive library as Amazon’s Music Unlimited service, this is the ideal option for those who want the very best from their music and, indeed, their streaming service subscription.

For a truly musically stunning performance, ensure you’re listening through a speaker or set of headphones that can give competent playback with support on 16 bit/44.1kHz audio.

With a 90 day free trial at your proposal, you’ve really got nothing to lose and only audiophile heaven to gain with Amazon Music HD and its lossless audio streaming service.

