Audiophiles need to see this phenomenal Sonos Era 100 deal

The Sonos Era 100 is the latest impressive Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker from the multi-room specialist and it just dropped to its lowest price yet thanks to a little eBay wizardry.

The Peter Tyson store on eBay is offering the Sonos Era 100 for just £169.15 when you use the code DAYLIGHT15 at checkout.

Sonos Era 100 for the cheapest price we’ve seen yet The Sonos Era 100 can now be grabbed for just £169.15 over on eBay when you use the discount code DAYLIGHT15. eBay

Use code DAYLIGHT15

£169.15 View Deal

Considering the speaker retails for £249 and was already reduced to £199 here, you’re getting a phenomenal deal we’re yet to see beaten for this brilliant speaker.

There’s also free four-day delivery from the retailer or you can click and collect from a location near you. There are 30 day returns too, if you’re willing to pay the postage.

We’re huge fans of the Sonos Era 100 at Trusted Reviews, as we feel it offers significant upgrades over the previous Sonos One. Firstly, because it supports Bluetooth, which means you can connect wirelessly when out of Wi-Fi range. The design is also taller and sleeker and offers emphatic bass performance and a wider sweet spot.

Our reviewer was a fan of the Quick Tune Tuneplay capabilities, which calibrates the speaker for the ultimate performance for your environment using internal microphones, rather than having to wave a phone rocking the Sonos app around the room.

Our reviewer scored it with 4.5 stars from a possible five and said you should buy if you’re a fan of the bass.

He wrote: “Bigger, more powerful bass is on the menu for the Era 100, though arguably at the expense of subtlety and detail. Still, for parties this Sonos speaker has plenty of welly to its low end.”

If you want to read more before you hit the buy button, take a gander at our comprehensive Sonos Era 100 review.