Audible’s 99p Black Friday offer is still here, but it’s your last day to get it

If you’re a keen reader but don’t have the time to sit down with a good book then an Audible subscription is just what you need.

Get Audible for just 99p a month for the first three months and enjoy access to audiobooks, podcasts and exclusive Audible Original content. You’ll need to act fast, as this offer expires at midnight tonight (21st January 2025).

Once your three months are up, your subscription will auto-renew at £7.99 a month so ensure you cancel before the end of your third month to avoid any unwanted costs.

Audible is a monthly subscription service from Amazon that provides access to audiobooks, podcasts and other spoken word content. All content can be listened to through the iOS or Android Audible app, Echo devices, Fire TVs and more.

Unlike other streaming services, Audible doesn’t quite offer unlimited access to all of its content. Instead, each month you’ll receive one “credit” which allows you to download and keep a title forever – even if you end up cancelling your subscription.

This credit can be redeemed for any Audible title, regardless of its price or length.

Having said that, while you are subscribed to Audible you can enjoy unlimited listening to the Plus Catalogue which includes thousands of best-selling titles such as Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club series.

You’ll also enjoy access to popular podcasts too such as Diary of a CEO and Off Menu.

Just note that this offer isn’t available to existing Audible subscribers or anyone currently participating in a free trial of the service. Unfortunately, if you’ve been a member or had a free trial in the last 30 days then you won’t be able to benefit from this offer either.

If you’re keen to start listening to more books or podcasts or you just want something different to occupy your time during your commute, then this offer on Audible is worth snapping up. Remember to act fast as this deal will end at midnight.