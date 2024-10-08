Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, you need to buy the Apple Watch SE 2

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Watch SE 2, making it an even easier recommendation for iPhone-toting folk who want an easy way to track health and fitness metrics.

As part of the latest Prime Big Deal Days, you can save £20 on the smartwatch, bringing the £219 price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store down to a very tempting £199.

This price is exclusively for Prime members though – you can sign up here, if you’re not already – and it’ll likely run for the duration of the two day event, or until Amazon runs out of stock.

Is the Apple Wach SE 2 a good buy?

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a budget-friendly smartwatch option from Apple. It is packed with features to help users track important health data, keep active and stay safe. It also remains the current lower-end model, with a 3rd gen model yet to materialise.

We awarded the Apple Watch SE 2 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating saying it is “an excellent wearable for iOS users who don’t want, or need, some of the flashier features of the pricier models.”

Apple Watch SE 2 front with clock
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Excellent entry-level wearable

Pros

  • Plenty of the best Apple Watch features in a cheaper package
  • Excellent software
  • Wide customisation options
  • Accurate tracking

Cons

  • Slow charging
  • No always-on display

Safety features include Crash Detection and Emergency SOS, which are the type of features you won’t want to use but you’ll be glad to have them in a pinch. 

The Watch SE 2 is swim-proof and water resistant up to 50m, so you can track your lengths in the pool or even map your route in open water.  While the Workout app includes a variety of ways to train, including running, yoga, hiking and cycling. You’ll also receive advanced metrics and useful insights about your workout performance. 

You can track your slumber with the Sleep app, which tells you how well you slept the night before and gives you insightful information on your circadian rhythm.

Whether you’re an iPhone user looking for your first smartwatch to support you on your fitness journey or looking for an upgrade from a model that is no longer supported then the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great choice.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Trusted Reviews Logo

