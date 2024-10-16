Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, the Pixel 7a destroys every other phone in its category

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This new price for the Pixel 7a means that it has effectively dropped a weight class, and is now destroying every phone in the £250 category.

Voxi Mobile is now selling Google’s 2023 mid-range champ for £250.80 rather than its previous price of £460.80. Throw in the obligatory £10 minimum payment for a Voxi Mobile contract, and you’re saving £200.

Don’t let that talk of signing up for a monthly contract put you off. This is a rolling monthly affair, so you can simply cancel straight away and use your existing contract with no penalty.

Even better, you can opt to pay for the Pixel 7a outright or spread the payments out across up to 30 months interest free. That means you could pick up one of the best phones of last year for just £8.36 a month.

We refer to the Pixel 7a as being a 2023 phone, but Google is still selling it as new direct from its website. When the Pixel 8a launched a couple of months ago, it was at a higher price, so it kept the Pixel 7a around as an entry level alternative.

This is a phone that’s built to last, too. Thanks to Google’s seven-year software update promise, this thing will be covered until 2030. What’s more, it’s running on exactly the same Tensor G2 chip as the flagship Pixel 7 range, so it punches above its weight on performance too.

In case it isn’t clear, we like the Pixel 7a a lot. Our reviewer awarded it 4.5 out of 5, calling it “a triumph”.

They particularly rated the Pixel 7a’s camera, which takes excellent pictures in all conditions. Certainly way better than any other new phone you can find for £250.

We’ve mentioned Google’s extended software update promise, which sets the Pixel 7a apart from its contemporaries, but there’s also the quality of Google’s stock UI. It’s a thing of crisp, bloat-free beauty. Indeed, now that Android 15 is out, the Pixel 7a of today is arguably better than the Pixel 7a we reviewed last year.

It’s a well-built phone too, with features like IP67 water resistance and wireless charging setting it well apart from other phones of its price.

