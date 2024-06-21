Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a new Android smartphone for a genuine bargain, then we’d seriously recommend this incredible deal on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Save £244.68 and get a SIM-free OnePlus 9 Pro handset for just £229 in this limited time deal on Amazon. 

Not only is this an unbelievable saving of 52% but this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Android smartphone on Amazon to date. 

Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G Platform, although the 9 Pro isn’t the latest smartphone from OnePlus, it still promises an impressively speedy performance. In fact Editor Max Parker stated in his review that the device “feels fast and fluid and […] it’s an absolute pleasure to use.”

The four rear cameras which include a 48MP main and 50MP ultrawide were co-designed with Hasselblad to provide effortless image capture. Not only that but the camera also supports up to 8K video recording and 4K 120fps slow-motion too. 

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is fitted with LTPO technology to allow the display to adjust its refresh rate up to 120Hz in order to consume less power while still ensuring a smooth viewing experience.

Despite the 4500mAh battery not being the biggest around, the OnePlus 9 Pro is able to achieve exceptionally quick charging thanks to 60W wired and 50W wireless capability. We found the former achieves a 0-100% charge in around 35 minutes with the latter able to reach 1-70% in just half an hour. 

Overall we gave the Android a 4.5-star rating with Max concluding “the screen is impressive, performance is snappy and the camera is surprisingly capable”.

If you’re looking for an Android smartphone that’s fast and reliable then we’d seriously recommend snapping up the OnePlus 9 Pro. At its lowest ever price on Amazon, we don’t expect this deal to hang around for very long.

