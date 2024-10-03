Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, the Honor 200 is a bargain phone upgrade

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has made the Honor 200 a bargain phone upgrade with this latest deal.

It gets you the Honor 200, which usually costs £499.99, for just £339. That’s a saving of 32 percent on a phone that hasn’t been on the market all that long.

This deal only applies to the Green model, though the Black version is also selling for a very good price of £349.99. Take your pick.

The Honor 200 is a very well equipped mid-range phone with some stand-out specs. Those include a larger-than-average 5200 mAh battery, super-fast 100W charging support, and a big and bright 6.7-inch 1.2K OLED display that can hit a flagship-troubling 4000 nits of brightness.

You also get an impressive camera set-up that includes a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera – not something you see very often at this end of the market. This backs up a large 50MP 1/1.56-inch main sensor complete with OIS, which was considered a flagship spec not so long ago.

With a modern Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip on board, everyday performance shouldn’t be an issue either. That’s especially so when you consider that the chip is combined with 8GB of RAM.

You also get 256GB of internal storage, which again is the kind of spec you’d expect to see on a significantly more expensive phone.

Add in a ultra-thin 7.7mm design, and you have way more phone than you’re paying for – especially at this new lower price. Perhaps that’s why Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’. It’s too good a deal to last for long.

We went hands-on with the Honor 200 a few months ago, and found it to be “a strong mid-ranger that makes the right compromises to deliver truly high-end tech”.

