At this price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the fitness tracker you should buy before January

If you’re looking to get serious about your physical health and fitness in the New Year then we’ve spotted the perfect fitness tracker deal for you.

While there’s an absurd amount of choice out there with options from Fitbit, Apple, Samsung and more, for my money it’s Garmin that offers the majority of key features that people need, and at the massively reduced price of just £199, I can’t recommend the Vivoactive 5 enough.

At any other time of year this wearable would set you back £249.99, but at that reduced price it’s able to undercut key competitors like the Apple Watch SE. Take it from me, as someone who has tested the latest wearables for years now, the Vivoactive 5 will leave most people wanting for next to nothing.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 for just £199 If you want get ahead of the fitness boom come January, this Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal is just the ticket at the massively reduced price of £199. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now just £199 View Deal

For starters, the Vivoactive 5 continues Garmin’s recent trend of moving away from the old memory-in-pixel style displays and towards OLED technology, making the device’s watch faces look far more vibrant in everyday use, and it also helps that the watch itself doesn’t look like a fitness tracker (particularly in its ivory colourway).

Still, despite having the more power intensive display, the Vivoactive 5 can keep things running for up to 11 days on a single charge which absolutely runs rings around the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Plus, with that type of longevity, you can wear the Vivoactive 5 overnight to track your sleep and never have to worry that you’ll wake up to a dead battery.

For the folks who are just starting out on their fitness journey, the Vivoactive 5 includes coaching at both the workout and sleep level, giving you advice over what type of workout to tackle next according to the amount of rest you’ve had, whilst also recommending the best time to get to bed in order to optimise your upcoming rest period.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

It’s exactly the type of assistance that can be vital in those early days, and unfortunately it’s a feature that you don’t find on the Apple Watch (and I say that as a daily Apple Watch SE user). There’s also offline music storage via Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music, so you can leave your phone at home and listen to your favourite playlists and podcasts directly from the watch.

For everything that the Garmin Vivoactive 5 packs into its small chassis, it’s a true fitness bargain for only £199.