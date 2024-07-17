Check out the best Prime Day deals here

At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The Fire HD 8 Plus is a great no-frills tablet that allows users to casually scroll and stream with minimal hassle. Now 58% off, it’s an excellent gift choice for a notoriously hard-to-please loved one.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for just £49.99 in the Prime Day 2024 sale and save a huge £70 off its RRP.

Save £70 and get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for a steal at just £49.99 this Prime Day.

  • Was £119.99
  • Now £49.99
Thanks to its enhanced hexa-core processor, Amazon promises the Fire HD 8 Plus is up to 30% faster than the previous generation and boasts up to 1TB of expandable storage with the included micro SD slot.

Although the 8-inch display doesn’t include any extra features, such as 1080p or HDR support, it is perfectly capable for casual video streaming. The screen itself is also fitted with strengthened aluminosilicate glass for extra durability, which means it’ll survive the odd drop.

The tablet features a 5MP rear camera and a more usable 2MP front-facing lens which will more than suffice when taking the odd video call or Zoom meeting. 

We found in our review that the Fire HD 8 Plus’ battery offered around 12-hours of mixed-use, making it an ideal choice for long journeys. It even supports wireless Qi-charging too for extra convenience.

Naturally as an Amazon device, the Fire HD 8 Plus has Alexa built-in, which means you can control your smart home appliances, open apps, set reminders or make calls with just your voice.

It’s worth remembering that the Fire HD 8 Plus doesn’t have access to the Google Play Store. Although the Amazon App Store does include a good amount of popular apps, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Youtube, you should check to ensure your favourite apps are available before purchase. 

If you’re in the market for a cheap tablet for casual use then the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great choice. At just £50, this could also make a fantastic gift for a loved one without breaking the bank.

