At this price, Pixel Watch 2 is the go-to Wear OS device

If you weren’t convinced that the Pixel Watch 2 was the Wear OS smartwatch of choice before, this cut price deal should leave you in no doubt.

Amazon is now selling Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch for just £279, which represents a saving of £70, or 20%, on the £349 RRP.

You can pick from four colour combinations too, whether that be Polished Silver / Porcelain, Champagne Gold / Hazel, Matte Black / Obsidian, or Polished Silver / Bay.

This deal is for the Wi-Fi model, but Amazon is also running a not-quite-as-good deal on the LTE model, which chops a still-excellent 18% off the price.

Whichever variant you opt for, the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent piece of kit. We awarded it 4 out of 5 in our review, concluding that “The Pixel Watch 2 offers improved battery life and heart rate monitoring, ensuring that it bests its predecessor and can now be worn for a full day.”

We were particularly impressed with its outstanding heart rate accuracy, while its sleek pebble-like design makes it suitable for 24/7 wear – ideal when one of its features is sleep tracking.

Google’s integration of Fitbit means that the Pixel Watch 2 isn’t just a pretty face, with some of the most comprehensive yet intuitive fitness tracking features available in a mainstream smartwatch.

It’s a very tidy and stylish pick, especially at this new lower price.