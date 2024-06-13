Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, Pixel Watch 2 is the go-to Wear OS device

If you weren’t convinced that the Pixel Watch 2 was the Wear OS smartwatch of choice before, this cut price deal should leave you in no doubt.

Amazon is now selling Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch for just £279, which represents a saving of £70, or 20%, on the £349 RRP.

You can pick from four colour combinations too, whether that be Polished Silver / Porcelain, Champagne Gold / Hazel, Matte Black / Obsidian, or Polished Silver / Bay.

This deal is for the Wi-Fi model, but Amazon is also running a not-quite-as-good deal on the LTE model, which chops a still-excellent 18% off the price.

Whichever variant you opt for, the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent piece of kit. We awarded it 4 out of 5 in our review, concluding that “The Pixel Watch 2 offers improved battery life and heart rate monitoring, ensuring that it bests its predecessor and can now be worn for a full day.”

We were particularly impressed with its outstanding heart rate accuracy, while its sleek pebble-like design makes it suitable for 24/7 wear – ideal when one of its features is sleep tracking.

Google’s integration of Fitbit means that the Pixel Watch 2 isn’t just a pretty face, with some of the most comprehensive yet intuitive fitness tracking features available in a mainstream smartwatch.

It’s a very tidy and stylish pick, especially at this new lower price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

