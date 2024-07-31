Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, Pixel Watch 2 is the go-to Android wearable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If it wasn’t before, the Pixel Watch 2 has now become the go-to Android wearable at a new low price.

Amazon is currently selling Google’s premium smartwatch at a price of just £229, which represents a £120 discount on the £349 RRP. That’s 34% off.

This is for the black model specifically, but if you fancy any of the other colours, you can still secure a decent saving. They’re all selling for £249, which still represents £100 or 29% off.

Save £120 on the Google Pixel Watch 2

Amazon is offering a massive £120 saving on the Google Pixel Watch 2 right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 34%
  • Now £229
View Deal

Whichever colour you opt for, you’re getting one of the best smartwatches on the market for Android users. It’s certainly one of the easiest to live with, thanks to its compact size and smooth pebble shape.

We awarded the Pixel Watch 2 a positive 4 out of 5 review at launch, finding that improved upon the original in every way. Battery life is the biggest beneficiary, with the Pixel Watch 2 able to get through a full day of usage without prompting anxious glances at the battery meter.

Google has also added heart rate tracking, which performs very strongly indeed.

Plenty of smartwatches support sleep tracking, but the Pixel Watch 2 is the rare one that could conceivably be worn in bed. It’s that comfortable.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is right up there with the best in the Wear OS business. It was an easy recommendation at full price, and we’ve only grown more enthusiastic about it in the wake of this deal.

