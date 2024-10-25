At this price, Pixel 8 Pro is the flagship phone to beat

If you’re looking for a premium smartphone that boasts AI smarts, one of the best cameras we’ve tested in a handset and years of upgrades ahead of it, all for a bargain price, then this deal on the Pixel 8 Pro is not to be missed.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Pixel 8 Pro for a bargain from Mobiles UK, at just £19 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months. Running on the iD Mobile network, this contract includes a generous monthly data package of 100GB.

The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is currently a bargain Get the Pixel 8 Pro for just £19 upfront and £29.99 for 24 months with this offer from Mobiles UK. Not only that but you can also claim a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro if you act fast. Mobiles UK

£19 upfront

£29.99 a month View Deal

Not only is this a genuine steal but act fast and you can also claim a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for free. Simply upload your proof of purchase via this website within 30 days of purchase.

Running on Google’s Tensor G3 chip, the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro is a super fast and efficient Android smartphone that powers Google’s impressive AI toolkit.

Sporting four cameras in total, including three rear lenses and a 10.5MP selfie snapper, we love the Pixel 8 Pro’s photography prowess with Editor Max Parker hailing the handset as “up there with the best camera phones of the market in 2024.”

The three rear lenses are housed in the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera bar and are made up of a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto. Max praised this lineup, explaining “Google hasn’t skimped on any of these cameras and they all take impressive shots.”

Plus with Pro controls, keen photographers can unlock even more advanced camera settings such as shutter speed, ISO and more.

Its impressive hardware and Pro controls are just half the story though. With Google AI’s photo editing toolkit, you can move, resize or even entirely remove objects within your photos with just a few taps.

The Pixel 8 Pro now also runs Google’s AI model Gemini Nano which enables on-device tasks such as Live Translate and Call Screen which detects potential scam phone calls.

Overall we gave the Pixel 8 Pro a four-star rating with Max concluding: “bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different.”