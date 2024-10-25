Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, Pixel 8 Pro is the flagship phone to beat

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a premium smartphone that boasts AI smarts, one of the best cameras we’ve tested in a handset and years of upgrades ahead of it, all for a bargain price, then this deal on the Pixel 8 Pro is not to be missed. 

Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Pixel 8 Pro for a bargain from Mobiles UK, at just £19 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months. Running on the iD Mobile network, this contract includes a generous monthly data package of 100GB.

The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is currently a bargain

The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is currently a bargain

Get the Pixel 8 Pro for just £19 upfront and £29.99 for 24 months with this offer from Mobiles UK. Not only that but you can also claim a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro if you act fast.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £19 upfront
  • £29.99 a month
View Deal

Not only is this a genuine steal but act fast and you can also claim a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for free. Simply upload your proof of purchase via this website within 30 days of purchase.

Running on Google’s Tensor G3 chip, the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro is a super fast and efficient Android smartphone that powers Google’s impressive AI toolkit.

Sporting four cameras in total, including three rear lenses and a 10.5MP selfie snapper, we love the Pixel 8 Pro’s photography prowess with Editor Max Parker hailing the handset as “up there with the best camera phones of the market in 2024.” 

The three rear lenses are housed in the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera bar and are made up of a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto. Max praised this lineup, explaining “Google hasn’t skimped on any of these cameras and they all take impressive shots.”

Plus with Pro controls, keen photographers can unlock even more advanced camera settings such as shutter speed, ISO and more. 

Its impressive hardware and Pro controls are just half the story though. With Google AI’s photo editing toolkit, you can move, resize or even entirely remove objects within your photos with just a few taps. 

The Pixel 8 Pro now also runs Google’s AI model Gemini Nano which enables on-device tasks such as Live Translate and Call Screen which detects potential scam phone calls. 

Overall we gave the Pixel 8 Pro a four-star rating with Max concluding: “bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different.”

You might like…

One of our favourite student Chromebooks is going cheap

One of our favourite student Chromebooks is going cheap

Hannah Davies 26 mins ago
The GoPro Hero 12 has almost 40% off way before Black Friday

The GoPro Hero 12 has almost 40% off way before Black Friday

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Amazon has a sensational bundle for coffee drinkers

Amazon has a sensational bundle for coffee drinkers

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
OnePlus has the top budget phone deal right now

OnePlus has the top budget phone deal right now

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Black Friday 2024: Products to watch and early deals

Black Friday 2024: Products to watch and early deals

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
This deal makes the Apple Watch Ultra almost as cheap as the Series 10

This deal makes the Apple Watch Ultra almost as cheap as the Series 10

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words