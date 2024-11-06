At this price, Ninja’s ice cream maker has never been tastier

This phenomenal Ninja ice cream maker is going at a knock-down price.

Over on Ninja’s official eBay storefront, there are several tempting discounts on the Ninja Creami Deluxe 10-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker NC501UK.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 10-in-1 ice cream maker Ninja is selling its brilliant Creami Deluxe 10-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker NC501UK at a combined 25% discount on eBay. Ninja on eBay

Save 25% with codes

£167.19 View Deal

Straight out of the gate, Ninja has knocked the price down from £275 to £219.99. But you can bring that price down by a further 20 percent using the code NINJADEAL20, which will be applied automatically at checkout.

There’s another discount available in the form of a further 5 percent. You’ll need to apply the code CRISPY5 at checkout yourself for that one. Once both codes are applied, you’ll be getting this ice cream maker for just £167.19.

All in all, it’s a massive discount on one of Ninja’s more recent releases. It was only in July that our trusted contributor Reece Bithrey awarded the Ninja Creami Deluxe 4.5 out of 5 in his review, calling it “a fantastic ice cream maker”.

“It’s incredibly well-built and easy to use, while offering a bevy of useful functions for making all kinds of frozen treats,” he explained.

This is an incredibly versatile machine. As the 10-in-1 part of the name suggests, the Creami Deluxe can make everything from ice cream and sorbets to milkshakes, slushies and frappuccinos.

The main thing to note is that whatever we chose to make in this machine, it churned out consistently excellent results.

It also features a 709ml capacity, which can supply servings for several people at a time.

It’s also remarkably easy to use, with a combination of small buttons and a single large control dial proving extremely tactile and precise.

This being a Ninja device, it’s incredibly well built. We’ve got plenty of experience with the brand’s air fryers, and it’s good to see the company maintaining consistency across another product type like this.

We’re used to seeing Ninja devices going cheap on Black Friday, but this particular ice cream maker deal has jumped the gun somewhat. You can check out our Black Friday coverage as the month wears on, but we doubt you’ll find a better ice cream maker deal than this one.