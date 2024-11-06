Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, Ninja’s ice cream maker has never been tastier

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This phenomenal Ninja ice cream maker is going at a knock-down price.

Over on Ninja’s official eBay storefront, there are several tempting discounts on the Ninja Creami Deluxe 10-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker NC501UK.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 10-in-1 ice cream maker

Ninja Creami Deluxe 10-in-1 ice cream maker

Ninja is selling its brilliant Creami Deluxe 10-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker NC501UK at a combined 25% discount on eBay.

  • Ninja on eBay
  • Save 25% with codes
  • £167.19
View Deal

Straight out of the gate, Ninja has knocked the price down from £275 to £219.99. But you can bring that price down by a further 20 percent using the code NINJADEAL20, which will be applied automatically at checkout.

There’s another discount available in the form of a further 5 percent. You’ll need to apply the code CRISPY5 at checkout yourself for that one. Once both codes are applied, you’ll be getting this ice cream maker for just £167.19.

All in all, it’s a massive discount on one of Ninja’s more recent releases. It was only in July that our trusted contributor Reece Bithrey awarded the Ninja Creami Deluxe 4.5 out of 5 in his review, calling it “a fantastic ice cream maker”.

“It’s incredibly well-built and easy to use, while offering a bevy of useful functions for making all kinds of frozen treats,” he explained.

This is an incredibly versatile machine. As the 10-in-1 part of the name suggests, the Creami Deluxe can make everything from ice cream and sorbets to milkshakes, slushies and frappuccinos.

The main thing to note is that whatever we chose to make in this machine, it churned out consistently excellent results.

It also features a 709ml capacity, which can supply servings for several people at a time.

It’s also remarkably easy to use, with a combination of small buttons and a single large control dial proving extremely tactile and precise.

This being a Ninja device, it’s incredibly well built. We’ve got plenty of experience with the brand’s air fryers, and it’s good to see the company maintaining consistency across another product type like this.

We’re used to seeing Ninja devices going cheap on Black Friday, but this particular ice cream maker deal has jumped the gun somewhat. You can check out our Black Friday coverage as the month wears on, but we doubt you’ll find a better ice cream maker deal than this one.

You might like…

This phone deal gets you unlimited data and an iPhone 15 on the cheap

This phone deal gets you unlimited data and an iPhone 15 on the cheap

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Pixel 7a Deal: You won’t find a better camera for the price

Pixel 7a Deal: You won’t find a better camera for the price

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
This early Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal is an instant productivity win

This early Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal is an instant productivity win

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
If you use tons of data, this Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is for you

If you use tons of data, this Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is for you

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
John Lewis’ big Black Friday iPhone deal is here

John Lewis’ big Black Friday iPhone deal is here

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Ninja’s incredible BBQ bundle is an outdoor chef’s dream

Ninja’s incredible BBQ bundle is an outdoor chef’s dream

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words