At $100 off the iPad Air M2 hits the sweet spot for Apple tablets

The Apple iPad Air is an awesome “middle child” in the company’s tablet range, offering plenty of power and a better display than the base model. Right now you can get $100 off.

Amazon US is selling the iPad Air M2 11-inch for just $499, which is £100 off the $599 asking price from Apple. It’s available in four colours too and you’ll get rapid delivery from Amazon Prime too, if you’re a member of the company’s subscription service.

$100 off the brilliant iPad Air M2 Amazon US is selling the iPad Air M2 (2024) for $100 off, making it an excellent option for back-to-school or resolutions to ditch the hefty laptop. Amazon US

Was $599

Now $499 View Deal

This is the most recent version of the iPad Air, as it’s the sixth-generation model that came out in 2024. It’s the Wi-Fi-only model and it’s the smaller of the two configurations, but it does come with the improved 128GB storage at the base level.

This model is equipped with Apple’s M2 processor (rather than the M4 on the iPad Pro) but that’s nothing to be sniffed at.

It’s a really, really powerful chip that’s fully compatible with all of the Apple Intelligence tools the company is rolling out, so you’re getting an iPad that lasts for years.

There’s a sleek design that’s much nicer than the base level iPad, although it’s not quite as light as the Air moniker would suggest. And, while it’s not an OLED screen, the LCD display is still a treat.

Our reviewer said: “Apple uses very good IPS LCDs and the iPad Air 2024 holds its own against much of the competition that hasn’t yet switched to OLED. Brightness levels are good (about 500 nits for the 11-inch model, slightly higher for the 13-inch) for everyday viewability and colours are accurate.”

An excellent tablet doesn't need to be exciting Pros Landscape front camera

Two screen size options

Great performance

More storage options Cons No battery life upgrades

No ProMoton for 120Hz

Overall we gave the iPad Air M2 a 4.5 star score from a possible five, reasoning that for some users it might be the perfect balance of functionality and price.

He concluded: “The iPad Air 2024 isn’t the most exciting tablet that Apple has ever released. It lacks the stunning display of the Pro and the tempting price of the base iPad 10. However, sometimes the best choice isn’t the most exciting and for many the iPad Air 2024 is the perfect choice.

“I still think if money is no object, the iPad Pro 2024 with its M4 chip and OLED display is the ultimate iPad. Do you need to spend at least £999/$999 on a tablet though? When the iPad Air 2024 offers many of the same skills, the answer is probably no.”