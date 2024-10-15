Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’s two-screened laptop is now discounted and perfect for multitaskers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Currys is offering this brilliant two-screened Asus laptop at a hugely discounted price right now.

The beloved high street retailer is currently selling the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 2-in-1 laptop for just £1,299. That’s a £400 saving on its previous price of £1,699.

It’s a massive saving on a well-specced machine, which packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and of course that signature feature: two Full HD 14-inch OLED touchscreens.

There’s Wi-Fi 6E support, a Full HD webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, and HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting to external 4K displays. Meanwhile, a set of Harman Kardon speakers kick out solid sound.

We reviewed the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 earlier in the year and absolutely loved it, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 and calling it “A brilliant dual-screen laptop”.

The central two-screen gimmick is really nothing of the sort, offering a tangible difference to how you use the laptop. It gives you way more screen space when you need it, while the extra display tucks away neatly beneath a detachable keyboard and trackpad when you just want it to work as an ultraportable laptop. With a weight of 1.65kg, it’s no pain to lug it around either.

The ability to separate the two screens from the fine keyboard component, meanwhile, lets you set up a serious desktop configuration on the fly. With the Asus Zenbook Duo 14, the well-worn concept of multitasking ascends to the next level, with the ability to run separate tasks across both screens.

What’s more, both of those OLED screens offer impressive clarity, contrast and colour.

Asus estimates up to 12 hours of battery life. We didn’t quite find it to be that good, but it should last you a normal working day, should you find yourself away from a wall socket.

Asus’s two-screened laptop is one of the most flexible and downright useful laptops on the market right now, especially now that it’s been discounted.

