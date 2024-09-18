Asus’ high-end OLED laptop is now massively discounted

You can now pick up the fabulous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED high-end laptop at a massively discounted price.

Amazon is selling this classy little 14-incher for £719.98 right now. That’s a huge 49% discount on its £1,399.99 RRP. We told you this was a meaty discount.

Especially when you consider what a superb laptop the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (model number UX3402VA) is. We reviewed this very model late last year, and duly slapped a 4.5-star score on the end of it.

Our reviewer called it “A fantastic lightweight laptop combining good design, strong performance and an excellent screen”.

Said screen is a vibrant 14-inch OLED with a super-sharp 2.8K resolution and a fluid 90Hz refresh rate. It’s a touchscreen too.

This iteration is powered by a potent Intel i9-13900H processor with a healthy 16GB of RAM, and there’s a 1TB PCIe SSD for your storage needs. That’s a hugely competitive spec right there, suitable for pretty much everything short of high-end gaming.

With that said, we found the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED to provide decent gaming performance by iGPU standards, alongside exemplary performance with all of the mainstream apps that we tested it with.

Despite its compact thick dimensions (15mm thick and weighing just 1.29 kg), we also admired that there were no compromises when it came to build quality and ergonomics. The casing is made of an aluminium alloy coated in an attractive, ceramic-like ink-blue finish, while it’s MIL-STD-810H certified for durability. You won’t find any flex here.

Connectivity is on point too, with two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports on the right, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port on the left, and an HDMI 2.1 output on the right. Right alongside that you’ll find the traditional 3.5mm audio socket.

It’s an excellent premium OLED laptop, now available at a significantly discounted price.