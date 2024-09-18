Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ high-end OLED laptop is now massively discounted

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the fabulous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED high-end laptop at a massively discounted price.

Amazon is selling this classy little 14-incher for £719.98 right now. That’s a huge 49% discount on its £1,399.99 RRP. We told you this was a meaty discount.

Save 49% on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop

Save 49% on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop is now available at a steep 49% discount on Amazon

  • Amazon
  • Save 49%
  • Now £719.98
View Deal

Especially when you consider what a superb laptop the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (model number UX3402VA) is. We reviewed this very model late last year, and duly slapped a 4.5-star score on the end of it.

Our reviewer called it “A fantastic lightweight laptop combining good design, strong performance and an excellent screen”.

Said screen is a vibrant 14-inch OLED with a super-sharp 2.8K resolution and a fluid 90Hz refresh rate. It’s a touchscreen too.

This iteration is powered by a potent Intel i9-13900H processor with a healthy 16GB of RAM, and there’s a 1TB PCIe SSD for your storage needs. That’s a hugely competitive spec right there, suitable for pretty much everything short of high-end gaming.

With that said, we found the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED to provide decent gaming performance by iGPU standards, alongside exemplary performance with all of the mainstream apps that we tested it with.

Despite its compact thick dimensions (15mm thick and weighing just 1.29 kg), we also admired that there were no compromises when it came to build quality and ergonomics. The casing is made of an aluminium alloy coated in an attractive, ceramic-like ink-blue finish, while it’s MIL-STD-810H certified for durability. You won’t find any flex here.

Connectivity is on point too, with two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports on the right, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port on the left, and an HDMI 2.1 output on the right. Right alongside that you’ll find the traditional 3.5mm audio socket.

It’s an excellent premium OLED laptop, now available at a significantly discounted price.

You might like…

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for September 2024

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for September 2024

Thomas Deehan 5 mins ago
Best AirPods Pro deals for September 2024

Best AirPods Pro deals for September 2024

Jessica Gorringe 15 mins ago
We’ve never seen a cordless vacuum this affordable

We’ve never seen a cordless vacuum this affordable

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
This Wear OS device outlasts the Pixel Watch 3, and it’s cheaper

This Wear OS device outlasts the Pixel Watch 3, and it’s cheaper

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer has a big double discount

Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer has a big double discount

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is going cheap ahead of release

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is going cheap ahead of release

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words