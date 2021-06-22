Asus ZenBook laptop reduced to a bargain £479 in latest sale

The Asus ZenBook UX425JA has seen a massive £220 price cut on eBay, pushing the price down to an affordable £479.

Laptops at this price point usually run on ChromeOS, yet the Asus ZenBook comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, while featuring specs such as an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a Full HD screen.

With such specs, the Asus ZenBook UX425JA isn’t the most powerful laptop around, but it should still be fine enough for those who want a basic productivity performance, with tasks such as browsing the web, typing in word documents and playing video.

The Asus laptop weighs just 1.19 kg too, making it a good option for those who need to commute to the office or work on the go. eBay has confirmed the laptop is a new condition.

The 14-inch Full HD screen should also be a boon for those who like to watch the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube during their downtime.

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed the Asus ZenBook UX425JA on offer here, but it looks to have received positive scores elsewhere. And from my experience with other laptops, I can say that the specs on offer look to be fantastic value at this new reduced price.

If you’re looking for a Windows laptop with a basic performance at the cheapest price possible, then this is one of the standout deals of the week.