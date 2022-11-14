Asus Vivobook laptop drops down to £349 for Black Friday

A laptop can often cost upwards of £1000, which is a hefty investment for any student. But this Asus Vivobook portable is available for as little as £349 during Currys’ early Black Friday sale.

Currys has knocked £200 off the price ahead of Black Friday, making it one of the most affordable Windows laptops on the market. For your money, you’re getting a roomy 15.6-inch Full HD screen, a 256GB SSD and pre-installed Windows 11 Home S Mode.

Asus laptop drops down to £349 for Black Friday Looking for a cheap laptop? The ASUS Vivobook 15 X515JA looks like your best ahead of Black Friday with a whopping £200 discount. Currys

Save £200

Now £349 View Deal

The portable is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, which may be slightly dated compared to the latest CPUs, but should still be plenty powerful enough for basic productivity tasks.

We suggest looking elsewhere if you need a laptop for content creation, such as editing photos or videos on the fly. And to be completely honest, you’ll need to be spending a lot more money for a laptop capable of such intensive workloads.

Asus also claims the laptop is capable of up to 10 hours of battery life. We always suggest taking manufacturer battery claims with a pinch of salt, but this is nevertheless decent stamina if accurate.

The only noticeable issue with this laptop, when looking at the spec sheet, is how much it weighs. Hitting the scales at 1.8kg, this laptop isn’t ideal for daily commutes to work or university lectures. But then again, that won’t be an issue for those who only need a laptop for working at home.

We unfortunately do not have a review for this specific laptop model, but we’re familiar with the Asus Vivobook brand, which is made up of many great value laptops ideal for productivity workloads.

And at this price, the Asus Vivobook 15 X515JA really does represent a bargain, as long as you don’t mind having a competent but dated processor, and a fairly hefty design.