Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ unique portable gaming rig just plummeted in price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a powerful gaming rig that arrives in the form factor populated by the Microsoft Surface Pro. It’s an interesting machine, packed with portable power and it’s currently on sale for almost half price.

Very is selling the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 for £1,579. That’s an incredible £1,420 off the hefty £2,999 asking price.

Asus ROG Z13 Flow is almost half price

Asus ROG Z13 Flow is almost half price

Unique gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Z13 Flow is down to £1,579, including the external GPU module that brings Nvidia RTX 3080 graphical power on the go.

  • Very
  • Was £2,999
  • Now £1,579
View Deal

The versatile touchscreen device, which has a 13.3-inch Ultra HD (3840×2160) IPS display, also has a detachable keyboard so it can be used as a tablet. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s a built-in kickstand with multiple height options.

The graphics situation is a great one. The laptop body itself an Nvidia GeForce 3050Ti graphics card built-in. However, the bundle includes an ROG XG Mobile accessory, which lends the more powerful GeForce 3080 GPU to the model via an eGPU.

That was enough to triple the graphical performance capabilities for some games, according to our reviewer. Processing is handled by the 14-core Intel i9 (12th Gen) CPU, while there’s 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

We reviewed this device at Trusted Reviews, when it arrived in 2022, so it is getting a little long in the tooth now. Our reviewer gave it a four-star review. He praised the portable, hybrid design, super screen quality, and great performance for casual gaming using the built-in GPU.

He wrote: “The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a fascinating gaming PC, rocking a similar 2-in-1 design as Microsoft’s Surface Pro laptop, but with the graphics grunt to play games on the go. I really enjoyed using this with an Xbox controller, offering a similar experience to a Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode.

“The ROG XG Mobile external GPU is also a useful optional extra accessory to super-charge the graphics power, even if it does come with an eye-watering price.”

You might like…

Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Jessica Gorringe 12 hours ago
MSI’s RTX 4050 gaming laptop is now heavily discounted

MSI’s RTX 4050 gaming laptop is now heavily discounted

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Shark’s latest vacuum offer puts Dyson in its place

Shark’s latest vacuum offer puts Dyson in its place

Chris Smith 1 day ago
The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words