Asus’ unique portable gaming rig just plummeted in price

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a powerful gaming rig that arrives in the form factor populated by the Microsoft Surface Pro. It’s an interesting machine, packed with portable power and it’s currently on sale for almost half price.

Very is selling the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 for £1,579. That’s an incredible £1,420 off the hefty £2,999 asking price.

Asus ROG Z13 Flow is almost half price Unique gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Z13 Flow is down to £1,579, including the external GPU module that brings Nvidia RTX 3080 graphical power on the go. Very

Was £2,999

Now £1,579 View Deal

The versatile touchscreen device, which has a 13.3-inch Ultra HD (3840×2160) IPS display, also has a detachable keyboard so it can be used as a tablet. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s a built-in kickstand with multiple height options.

The graphics situation is a great one. The laptop body itself an Nvidia GeForce 3050Ti graphics card built-in. However, the bundle includes an ROG XG Mobile accessory, which lends the more powerful GeForce 3080 GPU to the model via an eGPU.

That was enough to triple the graphical performance capabilities for some games, according to our reviewer. Processing is handled by the 14-core Intel i9 (12th Gen) CPU, while there’s 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

We reviewed this device at Trusted Reviews, when it arrived in 2022, so it is getting a little long in the tooth now. Our reviewer gave it a four-star review. He praised the portable, hybrid design, super screen quality, and great performance for casual gaming using the built-in GPU.

He wrote: “The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a fascinating gaming PC, rocking a similar 2-in-1 design as Microsoft’s Surface Pro laptop, but with the graphics grunt to play games on the go. I really enjoyed using this with an Xbox controller, offering a similar experience to a Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode.

“The ROG XG Mobile external GPU is also a useful optional extra accessory to super-charge the graphics power, even if it does come with an eye-watering price.”