Asus ROG Ally: Save £150 with this fantastic deal

Looking for a powerful handheld gaming console that doubles up as a fully functional Windows PC, all for a bargain price? The Asus Rog Ally is one for you.

You can now save a massive £150 and get the Asus Rog Ally handheld gaming PC for just £449 from Currys. That’s a good price for such a capable machine and the lowest we’ve seen it drop to.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with Radeon graphics, the ROG Ally boasts incredibly speedy performance even when you’re playing graphically intense games on the go.

Its 7-inch IPS touchscreen panel has a 1080p resolution that can reach an impressive 400 nits of peak brightness, so outdoor gaming sessions can be done with ease. The display is also durable, thanks to its Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC coating which it’s scratch-resistant, thin and easy to use in bright environments.

The ergonomic design means the console is comfortable to hold, with our reviewer also stating that although it is made of plastic it “absolutely doesn’t feel cheap”. At just 608g, the ROG Ally is one of the lightest handhelds around, making it perfect for carrying around while travelling.

Running on Windows 11, the ROG Ally feels accessible and user-friendly and allows for third-party streaming apps, such as Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now, making it impressively versatile too.

Although the ROG Ally comes with a generous 512GB of built-in storage, there’s also a microSD slot providing you more space for all your games.

We gave the Rog Ally a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding “The Asus ROG Ally is a more powerful alternative to the Steam Deck. It features a superior design and more user-friendly software.”

If you’re looking for a powerful handheld gaming console that can double up as a standard PC thanks to Windows 11, all for a bargain then this deal is seriously worth considering.