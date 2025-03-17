:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Steam Deck when the Asus ROG Ally is this cheap

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

While it might be tempting to opt for Steam’s handheld PC, the Asus ROG Ally currently offers better value for money.

Even though the Steam Deck is owed recognition for its part in kickstarting the current popularity of handheld gaming PCs, it is no longer the only option on the table, and one such alternative is now cheaper than ever.

The super powered Asus ROG Ally, which is faster than the original Steam Deck, can now be bought for just £399.99 from Argos, which is a near £300 reduction on the console’s original price point.

Asus ROG Ally mega deal

Asus ROG Ally mega deal

Asus’ more powerful Steam Deck rival, the ROG Ally, has just hit its lowest price yet at Argos, making it a bargain buy for PC gamers who want epic performance on the go.

  • Argos
  • Was £699 at launch
  • Now just £399.99
View Deal

The one area I will concede is that with SteamOS onboard, the Steam Deck is a bit more streamlined and user friendly to those who are approaching PC gaming for the first time, but for more seasoned players out there, you’ll get on brilliantly with the Asus ROG Ally.

For starters, because the device runs Windows 11, you can play games off of Steam as well as Game Pass for PC, without any hassle, so you’ve got far more flexibility on the gaming libraries you can access.

When it actually comes to diving into your favourite titles, thanks to the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip on board, the ROG Ally has the capacity to run it all beautifully. Here’s what our reviewer had to say when testing out the performance of the device:

“How does the ROG Ally fare when compared to the Steam Deck? There’s no doubt that the former is more powerful, especially with Turbo mode activated, but there was generally only a 10fps to 15fps difference. That’s still useful to ensure a smoother performance for games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Cyberpunk 2077, but I’m not convinced it’s significant enough to justify the huge price jump – this model of the ROG Ally is double the price of the base Steam Deck.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

The affordability of the Steam Deck made more sense as a factor when the Asus ROG Ally was at full price, but now that there’s only a £50.99 difference between the two consoles, it makes more sense to opt for Asus’ machine as you’re getting far more power for your money.

This is by far the cheapest price I’ve seen the Asus ROG Ally go for yet, meaning that the deal could be gone before you know it if word spreads quickly. With that in mind, it’s best not to wait around if you’re tempted.

You might like…

This Razr 50 Ultra deal is a foldable phone jackpot

This Razr 50 Ultra deal is a foldable phone jackpot

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
GHD’s iconic OG hair straighteners are an absolute bargain on Amazon

GHD’s iconic OG hair straighteners are an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
The Fitbit Charge 6 just got a whole lot better

The Fitbit Charge 6 just got a whole lot better

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access