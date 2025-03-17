Forget the Steam Deck when the Asus ROG Ally is this cheap

While it might be tempting to opt for Steam’s handheld PC, the Asus ROG Ally currently offers better value for money.

Even though the Steam Deck is owed recognition for its part in kickstarting the current popularity of handheld gaming PCs, it is no longer the only option on the table, and one such alternative is now cheaper than ever.

The super powered Asus ROG Ally, which is faster than the original Steam Deck, can now be bought for just £399.99 from Argos, which is a near £300 reduction on the console’s original price point.

The one area I will concede is that with SteamOS onboard, the Steam Deck is a bit more streamlined and user friendly to those who are approaching PC gaming for the first time, but for more seasoned players out there, you’ll get on brilliantly with the Asus ROG Ally.

For starters, because the device runs Windows 11, you can play games off of Steam as well as Game Pass for PC, without any hassle, so you’ve got far more flexibility on the gaming libraries you can access.

When it actually comes to diving into your favourite titles, thanks to the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip on board, the ROG Ally has the capacity to run it all beautifully. Here’s what our reviewer had to say when testing out the performance of the device:

“How does the ROG Ally fare when compared to the Steam Deck? There’s no doubt that the former is more powerful, especially with Turbo mode activated, but there was generally only a 10fps to 15fps difference. That’s still useful to ensure a smoother performance for games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Cyberpunk 2077, but I’m not convinced it’s significant enough to justify the huge price jump – this model of the ROG Ally is double the price of the base Steam Deck.”

The affordability of the Steam Deck made more sense as a factor when the Asus ROG Ally was at full price, but now that there’s only a £50.99 difference between the two consoles, it makes more sense to opt for Asus’ machine as you’re getting far more power for your money.

This is by far the cheapest price I’ve seen the Asus ROG Ally go for yet, meaning that the deal could be gone before you know it if word spreads quickly. With that in mind, it’s best not to wait around if you’re tempted.