Get this Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop with over £100 off in this Amazon Prime Day deal

Packing an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card under the hood, this Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop is primed to deliver decent Full HD gaming.

It doesn’t skimp on storage either, as this model (FX505GM-AL279T) comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 256B SSD, so you can benefit from the fast loading times of the solid state drive, and have enough room to store any files which don’t need to be loaded as quickly as possible.

The Asus TUF line of gaming hardware is generally geared towards gamers shopping around on a tight budget, and as such, they’re generally very nicely priced.

With a Prime Day discount of £119.97 applied, it’s even more of a bargain. While it’s a gaming focussed machine, and as such, battery life off of the mains won’t be fantastic, you can use this for work purposes, too – if you’re after something inexpensive for hammering out essays on in between bouts of Fortnite and Apex Legends, you could do worse than pick up this Asus TUF FX505 on Prime Day 2019.

