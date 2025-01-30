If I were buying a laptop right now, I’d go for this Chromebook deal

There are plenty of great laptops out there right now but if you want pure value for money, I don’t think you’ll find anything better than this Asus Chromebook Plus deal.

I’ve already written at length about why I think that Chromebooks are genuinely the best laptops for most people given that, for anyone who works primarily in browser-based apps and services, Chromebooks provide much faster speeds than the average Windows laptops I’ve used.

With that in mind, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34, with 128GB storage and a decently sized 14-inch display, has just become an absolute bargain, plummeting from £399.99 all the way down to £279.99.

Epic Asus Chromebook Plus deal The massive price drop now available for the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 arguably makes it the best bargain laptop for most people.

For context, I spent most of last year using a very similar Chromebook Plus from Acer, and if I hadn’t had the device on a temporary loan, I imagine that I’d still be using it right now, which says a lot about how much I enjoyed the experience.

Everything from booting up the device to jumping between browser tabs was lightning fast, and it’s here that the genius of Chrome OS lies. For apps like Google Docs and Sheets, or even web-based programs like WordPress, Chromebooks can run it all beautifully and without slowdown.

The only instance where I’d recommend something more powerful is if your workload or studies revolve about more intensive workloads like video editing or animation. Otherwise, most people will get on just fine with a Chromebook.

On top of the speed, you’re also getting up to 10-hours of battery life on the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 which should be more than enough to get you through most, if not all of your day, without needing to reach for the nearest charger.

You’re not short on ports either, with one USB-C, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a handy HDMI port which is useful to have for presentations or connecting to a secondary display.

There’s even a backlit keyboard on this thing, so if you need to burn the midnight oil then you won’t be left wondering if you’re fingers are ever actually hitting the right keys.

As an added cherry on top, Amazon is also throwing in 60-days of Audible at no extra cost, so you can zone out to the latest audiobooks when running through some of the more menial tasks on your to-do list.

At well over £100 cheaper than its original price, this Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 offer is an absolute steal for anyone who makes use of it.