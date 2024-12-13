Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Game Awards’ top title of 2024 is now at a bargain price point

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you haven’t heard, the 2024 Game Awards took place last night and as luck would have it, the event’s main winner is now going for just a fraction of its original price.

Team Asobi’s PS5 exclusive Astro Bot took home the top prize, alongside several other accolades including Best Game Direction and Best Family Game. If you’ve yet to dive into this fantastic title for yourself then now’s the best time to do so.

Right now you can get the game for just £43.99 (down from £59.99) at Amazon. Take it from me as someone who played the game from start to finish and currently has Astro Bot as their own personal favourite game of 2024 – if there’s one game that you absolutely need to play this year, this is it.

What Astro Bot does so well is take a simple concept – classic 3D platforming – and elevates it to new heights. If you grew up playing titles like Super Mario 64 or Banjo-Kazooie then you’ll adore what Astro Bot has to offer.

The game starts out with Astro Bot becoming separated from all of his friends after an evil alien attacks their PS5 spaceship (because of course) and steals its core components. It’s then up to the player and the titular robot to play through tons of intricately designed levels to try and find the lost bots and track down the stolen parts of your spaceship.

From a gameplay perspective, Astro Bot is incredibly simple, relying mostly on a two-button set-up, alternating between jumping and your main attack. What sets it apart however are the unique power ups that Astro Bot finds in different worlds, like a jetpack for crossing chasms or a minimiser that shrinks Astro Bot down to the size of an ant.

The game is also a love letter to the history of PlayStation as many of the bots you rescue feature the likeness of classic characters from over the years including Kratos, Nathan Drake, Crash Bandicoot and more.

I could write a whole essay on how much I enjoyed Astro Bot but the best thing I can recommend is that you simply play it. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or a loved one this Christmas, make sure you get it at this discounted price.

