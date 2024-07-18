Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Assassin’s Creed Mirage still has its Prime Day price tag

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Don’t fret if you missed out on all the great Prime Day gaming deals – this one on Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still running.

It gets you the latest AC game, on PS5 or Xbox, for just £24.99. That’s a 44% saving on the game’s £44.99 RRP.

Like we said, this deal applies to both the current gen console versions, so while the deal link takes you to the PS5 version, just click on the Xbox One/Series X option if that’s your chosen console.

Save 44% on Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Amazon is still selling Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PS5 and Xbox at its Prime Day price.

While this deal has outlived the Amazon Prime Day event, it’s worth pointing out that it’s still being listed as a ‘Limited time deal’. Don’t wait too much longer to snap it up, is what we’re saying.

Our reviewer enjoyed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, awarding it 3.5 stars and praising its “condensed version of the modern Assassin’s formula”. Indeed, we’d probably argue that this more compact take on the series is probably far better suited to this new (albeit temporary) price.

We particularly liked how the game presents a veritable playground for assassinations, with a souped up stealth system that turns many encounters into a gloriously satisfying puzzle.

Our reviewer also praised the game for its glorious scenery, as you traipse around a beautifully realised and near-seamless Baghdad. Some of the story beats are interesting too, as we examine the past of lead character Basim (who we encountered later in life in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla).

All in all this is a densely satisfying slice of Assassin’s Creed action, and it’s now available at a hugely appealing price.

