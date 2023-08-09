Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is almost half price right now

You can pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for almost half price right now.

UK online retailer Hit.co.uk is offering Ubisoft’s forthcoming stealthy action-adventure game on pre-order ahead of its October 12 release for just £37.85. That’s a saving of £32.14 on its £69.99 RRP.

Save £32.14 on Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order

Hit.co.uk is offering Assassin’s Creed Mirage on pre-order for just £37.85, which is almost half-price.

Like we said, we talking almost half price here for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. That’s even cheaper than our previous pick for the best pre-order deal on this game.

We’ve picked out the PS5 version here, but the exact same price applies to the Xbox Series X/S version of the game.

If you’ve lost track of all the comings and goings in the sprawling AC saga, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in ninth-century Baghdad. You play the part of nimble street thief Basim.

How nimble? Well, it’s perhaps telling that one of the big new features is an acrobatic-sounding Pole Vault ability. Not that Basim’s moveset will be any less lethal than his predecessors/successors – there’s also a new Assassin’s Focus feature here that allows you to mark and assassinate several targets in a row.

According to Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will get back to the series’ roots, with gameplay, visuals and storytelling that will make players feel “nostalgic”.

That’s evidently a reference to the original Assassin’s Creed game, which arrived on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2007. Since then, a dozen more Assassin’s Creed games have come to market, not to mention a dodgy 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

