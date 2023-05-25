Assassin’s Creed Mirage already has a massive price cut

You can already secure a healthy discount on the price of Assassin’s Creed Mirage with this pre-order deal.

The hotly anticipated next entry in Ubisoft’s stealthy action-adventure series will arrived on October 12, and you can already pre-order the game with retailers. One of those retailers, ShopTo, has already knocked a chunk of money off the RRP.

Click on the deal below and you’ll be able to reserve your copy for a price of just £38.95. That’s a 14% saving on the full price of £44.99.

We’ve highlighted the PS5 copy here, given that the game’s release date was announced at last night’s PlayStation Showcase, but the deal also applies to the Xbox Series X version, as well as the PS4 version.

Whichever version you opt for, as a little pre-order bonus, you’ll get a bonus quest called The Forty Thieves.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage moves the globe and time-hopping saga to ninth-century Baghdad, and casts you as cunning street thief Basim.

Among the new features this time is an acrobatic Pole Vault ability. The new Assassin’s Focus feature, meanwhile, will allow you to mark and assassinate several targets in a row.

The first Assassin’s Creed landed way back in 2007, which was the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era, and apparently emerged from ideas for a Prince of Persia game. We’ve had 12 more Assassin’s Creed games since that time, which have ranged all over the place mechanically and aesthetically.

Ubisoft claims that it’s going back to its roots with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with gameplay, visuals and storytelling that will make players feel “nostalgic”.

One thing’s for sure: that £38.95 price tag is making us feel nostalgic for a time when brand new AAA games didn’t cost £60.