Argos’ phenomenal M1 Max Mac Studio deal is back

Apple may have refreshed the Mac Studio with the top M2 processors, but there’s loads more value to be had on the original and incredibly capable M1 Max version.

Argos has brought back a killer deal on the Apple Mac Studio 2022 with M1 Max, which we last saw in June. It’s for just £1,499, down from the £1,999 original price.

That’s £500 off what is essentially a hugely souped-up version of the Mac mini. This is amazing news for folks who missed the deal first time around.

£500 off Mac Studio M1 Max This powerful desktop computer is available for £1,499 at Argos right now. That’s a £500 saving on this 2022 model. Argos

Just because there is a newer M2 models are now available, you definitely shouldn’t sleep on this Mac Studio M1 Max deal. These models are designed to be future proofed and last pro users for years on end. We’re surprised there are still enough left for Argos to resurrect this deal, so this genuinely may be the last chance to grab a brand new unit before we’re entering refurbished territory.

It comes with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, packed into a super compact design. The M1 Max chip has a 10-core processor, designed for pro users, and there are loads of great connectivity options too. There’s a SDXC card reader, 2 x USB-A ports, and a 10GB Ethernet port for wired connections. You’ll get up to 6 Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI port for connecting your monitor and accessories. There’s a headphone jack too.

We reviewed the Mac Studio when it arrived last year and gave it a four-star review, calling it “a great Mac for those who need a lot of power.”

We enjoyed the wide port selection, including those handily placed at the front, as well as the small and compact design. We loved the quiet running too!

Our reviewer, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker wrote: “The Mac Studio is an extremely capable machine, especially for those who want more GPU options than the Mac Mini offers. It has some nicer design elements than the Mac Mini too, including the front-mounted SD card and USB-C ports.”