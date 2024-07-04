Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos just dropped our favourite TV deal this summer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re looking for cheap new TV or just an additional screen for your bedroom or kitchen, this budget-friendly Toshiba is seriously ideal. 

The 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV (43UF3D53DB) is down to its lowest ever price at Argos and is now just £152.60.

Get the Toshiba 43-inch (43UF3D) TV for just £152.60 from Argos, which is its lowest ever price from the retailer.

Built with Amazon’s Fire TV UI seamlessly integrated, you can easily download your favourite streaming services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney Plus, straight onto the home screen. Plus, the included remote with Alexa allows you to find, launch and control content with just your voice. 

Boasting a 4K and UHD display resolution, the screen also has Dolby Vision support which is a dynamic HDR format that automatically adjusts your TV’s brightness and colour output, resulting in improved tone-mapping across compatible content.

While the TV is fitted with a pair of 8W stereo speakers which we concluded in our review to be “perfectly fine” and “expected for a TV of this price”, it’s worth noting the TV also has Dolby Atmos support too. This means if you connect an Atmos compatible speaker, you’ll experience a more premium, three-dimensional audio standard which is perfect for your next movie night.

Otherwise, we found the screen to be perfectly capable of reaching a decent volume without needing any extra speaker support. 

Overall in our review, we hailed the Toshiba Fire TV as a truly “smart buy” thanks to its “consistent and acceptable picture for the price [and] HDMI eARC and Dolby Atmos support”.  

If you’re looking for a budget TV screen that offers a solid picture and sound quality, has support for an enhanced speaker system and is a decent size, then you really couldn’t do much better than the Toshiba Fire. Now at its lowest ever price from Argos, this is the perfect addition to most households.

