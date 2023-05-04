Argos just dropped an unmissable Xbox Series X bundle

The recent launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has prompted this excellent deal from Argos – if you want a brand new console and a half-price AAA title, this is for you.

Star Wars and video games have gone hand-in-hand for decades, and EA’s newest title is now part of a tempting bundle offer: buy the Xbox Series X and get £35 off the new game.

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor follows the journey of the young Jedi Cal Kestis, in his struggle against the overwhelming power of the Empire. Five years have passed since the previous title, and Cal has attained the rank of Jedi Knight, and his increased strength and abilities are well-reflected in the gameplay and story. Cal must now reckon with his own power, and how far he is willing to go to protect what he cares about.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor half price with an Xbox Series X The biggest Star Wars game in years is now available 50% off for a total of £34.99 when you purchase an Xbox Series X from Argos. Argos

Was £519.98

Now £484.98 View Deal

Players will become immersed in the third-person combat and platforming, and enjoy enormously expanded open-world environments no longer constrained by the previous console generation’s limitations as Fallen Order was.

The early impressions of the game have been extremely positive, with everything from the visuals to the sense of adventure leaving players very impressed. The cinematic combat has never been sharper, so if you want a supremely immersive Jedi experience, this game was made for you.

As previously mentioned, this is not a cross-gen release, meaning you’ll need the newest consoles to play it. That’s why Argos’ deal is so tempting – if you needed an upgrade anyway, what better way to christen it than with a half-price blockbuster adventure title?