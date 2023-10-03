Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos just dropped a seriously tempting PS5 bundle

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

UK retail favourite Argos just dropped a seriously tempting PS5 bundle, throwing in two brilliant games for a cut down price.

The offer gets you the PS5 console (obviously), in addition to the brand new EA Sports FC 24 and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, for just £409.99. That’s a technically a saving of £28.99, but just the fact that you’re getting a PS5 and two high quality games for just over £400 is noteworthy enough.

Let’s break those two games down, as there are a lot of unfamiliar numbers and abbreviations in there.

EA Sports FC 24 is essentially the new FIFA football game, but is the first such game without the FIFA license attached. In practice, the omission of that FIFA name means very little outside of brand recognition – you’ll still get all of the official team, player, and league names bundled in with EA’s slick football action.

As for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, it’s a revamped version of one of the best games to hit Sony’s original PSP handheld. It’s a complete remake of that 2007 action-RPG, bringing it more in line with the fabulous Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

It’s a solid and eclectic offering of games alright, and should tick a whole number of boxes for anyone picking up this PS5 bundle.

The PS5 itself, of course, is a fabulous current-gen console with arguably the best controller in the business. We scored the console 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, and a large part of the appeal (aside from Sony’s unique first party game offering) is that DualSense controller, which supplies nuanced force feedback on its analogue triggers.

