Argos just dropped a bargain: Pixel 6 for only £299

Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 6 phone is a little more than a year old and Argos is offering a last-minute Christmas deal on the erstwhile Android flagbearer.

The catalogue store is selling a Google Pixel 6 5G with 128GB of storage for just £299. That’s the store’s lowest price ever and half the price of the initial RRP of £599 just a year ago. You don’t even have to go in the shop yourself and fill in the numbers on those little bits of paper.

The 2021 Google Pixel flag bearer is now half price at Argos with click & collect and free same-day delivery. It’s got 5G, comes with 128GB of storage and is available in three colours.

The phone is available for click and collect or same-day delivery for an additional £3.95. So, if you’re desperate to secure that last-minute smartphone surprise, Argos has you covered. The phone is available in Stormy Black, Sorta Seafood and Kinda Coral, depending on the stock levels in your local Argos store.

The Pixel 6 has since been supplanted by the Pixel 7, of course, but it bears the same design as its successor. There’s also the first generation Google Tensor processor on board, which was a massive leap forward for the company as it moved to its own processing architecture. The camera remains great and you’ll be able to upgrade to Android 13 right out of the box,

As Google promises three major operating system updates for Pixel phones, it means you’re covered all the way up to Android 15 in 2024. Only when Android 16 rolls around in 2025 will you be unable to download the latest version, so there’s plenty of gas left in the Pixel 6 tank.

In his Pixel 6 review, our editor Max Parker wrote: “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

