Argos is selling the iPhone 12 cheaper than the iPhone SE

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The iPhone 12 is now a true bargain at less than £400. Run to Argos today to bag this 4.5-star smartphone for 50% off its original price while stocks last. 

The iPhone 12 originally cost £799 when it launched back in 2020. Since then, the phone has seen a series of discounts taking it down to £499. However, shop today and you could save a further £100 and take the iPhone 12 for as little as £399. 

The iPhone 12 has plummeted to just £399 at Argos. Shop today to save 50% on the 2020 iPhone compared to its original £799 RRP.

  • Argos
  • Was £799
  • £399
View Deal

Even better, you’ll save £400 compared to the original £799 price of the iPhone 12 for a total 50% off ahead of Black Friday

Is the iPhone 12 worth buying? 

iPhone 12
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Huge upgrades everywhere

Pros

  • Fantastic design
  • Very reliable cameras
  • Strong performance

Cons

  • Screen lacks some of the benefits you’ll find elsewhere
  • The notch remains annoying

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s 2020 smartphone, bringing a fantastic design, very reliable cameras and strong overall performance. 

The phone comes in a variety of vibrant colours with a 6.1-inch OLED display that we found to be bright and vivid.  

The dual camera array includes two 12-megapixel sensors that offer great all-round performance and support for 4K Dolby Vision video capture. 

The A14 Bionic remains a capable chipset a few years on, offering nippy day-to-day performance and 5G support, while the battery life will provide about six hours of screen time before needing a recharge. 

As far as storage goes, with model is equipped with 128GB to handle your photos, files and apps. 

“It may not be the most recent iPhone, but the iPhone 12 can still offer plenty of bang for its buck. At a reduced £649/$599, it remains a tempting device”, wrote editor Max Parker in our 4.5-star review of the iPhone 12. Now at just £399, this is an even better deal. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 12 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re not set on an iPhone, we’ve got affordable Android options for you as well. Save big on the Pixel 8 with this Voxi deal

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

