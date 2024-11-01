Argos is selling the iPhone 12 cheaper than the iPhone SE

The iPhone 12 is now a true bargain at less than £400. Run to Argos today to bag this 4.5-star smartphone for 50% off its original price while stocks last.

The iPhone 12 originally cost £799 when it launched back in 2020. Since then, the phone has seen a series of discounts taking it down to £499. However, shop today and you could save a further £100 and take the iPhone 12 for as little as £399.

The iPhone 12 is currently 50% off The iPhone 12 has plummeted to just £399 at Argos. Shop today to save 50% on the 2020 iPhone compared to its original £799 RRP. Argos

Was £799

£399 View Deal

Even better, you’ll save £400 compared to the original £799 price of the iPhone 12 for a total 50% off ahead of Black Friday.

Is the iPhone 12 worth buying?

Huge upgrades everywhere Pros Fantastic design

Very reliable cameras

Strong performance Cons Screen lacks some of the benefits you’ll find elsewhere

The notch remains annoying

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s 2020 smartphone, bringing a fantastic design, very reliable cameras and strong overall performance.

The phone comes in a variety of vibrant colours with a 6.1-inch OLED display that we found to be bright and vivid.

The dual camera array includes two 12-megapixel sensors that offer great all-round performance and support for 4K Dolby Vision video capture.

The A14 Bionic remains a capable chipset a few years on, offering nippy day-to-day performance and 5G support, while the battery life will provide about six hours of screen time before needing a recharge.

As far as storage goes, with model is equipped with 128GB to handle your photos, files and apps.

“It may not be the most recent iPhone, but the iPhone 12 can still offer plenty of bang for its buck. At a reduced £649/$599, it remains a tempting device”, wrote editor Max Parker in our 4.5-star review of the iPhone 12. Now at just £399, this is an even better deal.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 12 review.

Looking for a different deal?

