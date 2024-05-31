Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos is selling a dual drawer air fryer for just £80

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a healthier, easier and cheaper way to cook for the whole family? You’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one for the Cookworks 9L air fryer.

Snap up the Cookworks 9L Dual Zone air fryer for just £80 from Argos by entering the code ELEC20 at the checkout. Act fast though as this code will expire on 4th June. 

Get the Cookworks 9L dual-zone air fryer for just £80

Get the Cookworks 9L dual-zone air fryer for just £80

Argos is currently offering its top-rated Cookworks 9L Dual-Zone air fryer for just £80. Simple enter the code ELEC20 at the checkout to get 20% off the £100 RRP.

  • Argos
  • Was £100
  • Now £80
View Deal

The Cookworks 9L air fryer is the perfect companion for busy family life. With high speed air circulation, not only can you cook food faster but up to 80% less oil is used compared to traditional frying, so you can guarantee healthier meals for your family.

Its 9L capacity is split evenly between two baskets which can cook enough for up to eight servings. Both baskets are also lit with a viewing window so you can easily keep an eye on your meals. 

With the Smart Finish function you can cook two different dishes in both baskets and have them ready at the same time. This is an incredibly useful function if you’re cooking multiple meals at once or have kids with different dietary requirements.

The Cookworks air fryer is fitted with a total of 10 cooking functions, including Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Slow Cook and Keep Warm. There’s even a useful 60-minute timer and a temperature range from 60°C up to 200°C.

Always dread the post dinner clean-up? You won’t have to now as the baskets, trays and crisper racks are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this model ourselves, it currently boasts a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Argos, based on over 430 verified customer reviews.

If you’re looking to take the hassle out of dinner time, then the Cookworks 9L air fryer is perfect for you. Capable of cooking up to eight portions and promising up to 80% less oil than traditional frying methods, cooking for the whole family has never been easier.

You might like…

This is your chance to get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 massively reduced

This is your chance to get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 massively reduced

Thomas Deehan 10 mins ago
Voxi’s Pixel 8 Pro deal has to be seen to be believed

Voxi’s Pixel 8 Pro deal has to be seen to be believed

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The Sonos Ray soundbar has finally dropped below £200

The Sonos Ray soundbar has finally dropped below £200

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words