Argos is selling a dual drawer air fryer for just £80

Looking for a healthier, easier and cheaper way to cook for the whole family? You’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one for the Cookworks 9L air fryer.

Snap up the Cookworks 9L Dual Zone air fryer for just £80 from Argos by entering the code ELEC20 at the checkout. Act fast though as this code will expire on 4th June.

The Cookworks 9L air fryer is the perfect companion for busy family life. With high speed air circulation, not only can you cook food faster but up to 80% less oil is used compared to traditional frying, so you can guarantee healthier meals for your family.

Its 9L capacity is split evenly between two baskets which can cook enough for up to eight servings. Both baskets are also lit with a viewing window so you can easily keep an eye on your meals.

With the Smart Finish function you can cook two different dishes in both baskets and have them ready at the same time. This is an incredibly useful function if you’re cooking multiple meals at once or have kids with different dietary requirements.

The Cookworks air fryer is fitted with a total of 10 cooking functions, including Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Slow Cook and Keep Warm. There’s even a useful 60-minute timer and a temperature range from 60°C up to 200°C.

Always dread the post dinner clean-up? You won’t have to now as the baskets, trays and crisper racks are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model ourselves, it currently boasts a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Argos, based on over 430 verified customer reviews.

If you’re looking to take the hassle out of dinner time, then the Cookworks 9L air fryer is perfect for you. Capable of cooking up to eight portions and promising up to 80% less oil than traditional frying methods, cooking for the whole family has never been easier.