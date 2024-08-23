Argos is selling 4K smart TVs for next to nothing

With the football season now upon us, you might be looking for a new telly. Perhaps a secondary TV to go in the bedroom or elsewhere? So you can watch when the main set is in use?

Argos has a superb option on this front with this TCL 50-inch Smart 4K HDR QLED TV for just £268.20 when you use the promo code RED10 at checkout. That coupon says you £29.80 on this highly capable telly.

You can have this Android TV-based set delivered, or pick it up from your local Argos counter, which these days is more than likely inside a Sainsbury’s.

We reviewed the slightly larger 55-inch version of this television almost a year ago and were impressed with the feature set in relation to the price tag. There’s a great set of specs for the money, the QLED panel produces vibrant and composed images, and it’s loaded with smart TV features. The HDR support is provided by HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, while Android TV provides all of your favourite streaming apps and games.

Our reviewer said this was all you could ask for a 55-inch QLED telly costing less than £400 and, by the same token, this is about all you can expect from a 50-inch QLED telly costing much less than £300.

The brightness performance isn’t fantastic, and the built-in sound is thin and edgy so you’ll probably need a soundbar to go with it. However, our reviewer recommended this set due to the convincing colours, deep blacks and well controlled backlighting. There’s HDMI 2.1 eArc for connecting to that soundbar (albeit just one of those ports), while Android TV has a great interface and the voice controls will enable you to find conent with ease.

Our man concluded his review of the 55-inch set by saying: “Frankly, you’re not entitled to expect perfection in a product as competitively priced as this – and sure enough, the TCL 55C645K is far from perfect. But it’s surprisingly accomplished in quite a few areas – and in the right circumstances it looks like a more expensive television. Best not to pay too much attention to the way it sounds, though…”