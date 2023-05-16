Argos has slashed more than 50% off the Roku Streambar

Argos has essentially cut the price of the Roku Streambar in half, offering a great value way to smarten up your old TV.

The beloved UK retailed is currently selling the Roku Streambar for just £59.99. That’s less than half the usual price of £129.99.

Save £70

Now £59.99 View Deal

That’s a top saving on a little gadget we rate very highly indeed. We awarded the Roku Streambar 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality,” we concluded.

But let’s back up for a second. The Roku Streambar is essentially a compact soundbar combined with a streaming box. It’ll greatly boost the quality of the sound out put from older (or even newer) TVs, whilst also letting you stream content from the usual providers in 4K HDR.

We were impressed with the streaming quality, as well as the extra audio punch from its diminutive 61 x 356 x 107mm body. Talking of which, it’s small enough to fit into pretty much any TV set-up.

We particularly like the voice search function that’s built into the bundled remote control. It’s a way easier way to input text than those awkward physical typing systems, and we found it to be pretty responsive and accurate.

It’s the ideal addition to any second TV set-up. If you’ve retired any old non-smart television sets to kitchens, bedrooms, or offices, the Roku Soundbar is a surefire way to bring them up to spec.