Argos has slashed more than 50% off the Roku Streambar

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Argos has essentially cut the price of the Roku Streambar in half, offering a great value way to smarten up your old TV.

The beloved UK retailed is currently selling the Roku Streambar for just £59.99. That’s less than half the usual price of £129.99.

That’s a top saving on a little gadget we rate very highly indeed. We awarded the Roku Streambar 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality,” we concluded.

But let’s back up for a second. The Roku Streambar is essentially a compact soundbar combined with a streaming box. It’ll greatly boost the quality of the sound out put from older (or even newer) TVs, whilst also letting you stream content from the usual providers in 4K HDR.

We were impressed with the streaming quality, as well as the extra audio punch from its diminutive 61 x 356 x 107mm body. Talking of which, it’s small enough to fit into pretty much any TV set-up.

We particularly like the voice search function that’s built into the bundled remote control. It’s a way easier way to input text than those awkward physical typing systems, and we found it to be pretty responsive and accurate.

It’s the ideal addition to any second TV set-up. If you’ve retired any old non-smart television sets to kitchens, bedrooms, or offices, the Roku Soundbar is a surefire way to bring them up to spec.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

