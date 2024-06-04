Argos has decimated the price of the Fitbit Charge 6

Are you keen to understand your body better, or maybe need some extra motivation to work out? Snap up a Fitbit Charge 6 for a steal and take control of your health and fitness.

You can currently get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just £118.15 from Argos simply by entering the code ELEC15 at the checkout. That’s a 15% saving off the £139 RRP. Act fast as this offer will end today (Tuesday 4th June).

Today only – Take 15% off the Fitbit Charge 6 Enter the code ELEC15 at the checkout and take 15% off the Fitbit Charge 6. Act fast as this offer ends today, Tuesday 4th June. Argos

Was £139

Now £118.15 View Deal

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the only tracker available with built-in Google features including Google Maps, Google Wallet and Youtube Music. You can even receive notifications through the device so you can stay connected while working out.

The Charge 6 is packed with advanced activity tracking features including built-in GPS and over forty exercise modes. You’ll also receive six-months of Fitbit Premium for free, which unlocks more clever features including detailed sleep scoring and Daily Readiness which advises you when you should skip the workout and prioritise recovery instead.

Keep an eye on your overall health metrics including your heart rate, cardio fitness level, blood oxygen and your stress levels which can all be displayed on the 1.04-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

We gave the Fitbit Charge 6 a solid four-star rating with our reviewer concluding: “This is still one of the most feature-packed devices you can buy for the money.”

He continued “the Fitbit Charge 6 ensures that Fitbit remains at the summit of the fitness tracker world, with minor tweaks to the design and the integration of Google services keeping it ahead of the competition.”

Whether you’re just getting started on your fitness journey or you’re already a seasoned gym-goer and want insights into your health, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a great investment. As you can take 15% off the tracker for today only, we’d recommend acting fast.