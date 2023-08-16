Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos has chopped £350 off this 65-inch Hisense TV

Argos has issued a huge £350 saving on the latest Hisense 65-inch TV.

The beloved UK retailer is currently selling the 65-inch Hisense A6K TV set for £449, which is a huge saving of £350 on its £799 RRP.

This is for a seriously well-specced TV that was already great value at full price, as all Hisense gear tends to be. Besides it large 65-inch span, the Hisense 65A6KTUK (to supply the full name) gives you a 4K or UHD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR support. An Auto Low Latency Mode ensures speedy response times for gamers.

If you’re wondering what a DLED TV is, this simply means that the backlight has been placed directly behind the screen for a more evenly lit display than old fashioned edge-lit examples.

Sound output is handled by a stereo pair of 10W speakers, while DTS Virtual: X works to separate dialogue from background noise for truly multi-dimensional audio. You also get access to both Alexa and Google Assistant for all your voice-activated requests.

It all runs on Hisense’s VIDAA Smart TV OS, which provides easy access to all of the big-hitting streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus, as well as a full Freeview service.

As for connectivity, the Hisense A6K provides two USB ports, three HDMI sockets, a 3.5mm headphone socket, an optical connection, and an ethernet connection. You also get Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we have reviewed previous Hisense TVs and found them to offer great specs for the money. With this discount on the latest model, that appears to apply even more here.

