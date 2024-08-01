Argos has a slam dunk deal on the MacBook Air M3

British retailer Argos has provided a brilliant deal on the MacBook Air M3.

It gets you Apple’s latest and fastest compact laptop for just £899. That’s a £176 saving on its previous price of £1,075.

Apple itself still sells this model for £1,099, and indeed that’s still the price on Argos for the Space Grey and Champagne model. So long as you’re happy with the Silver colour, which is still very easy on the eye, it’s a great price for the best MacBook on the market for most people.

We came to that latter conclusion in our March review, in which we scored the MacBook Air M3 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score. “It’s powerful, sleek and has battery life that’ll power through even the busiest of days”, we noted.

The performance from Apple’s latest M3 chip really is phenomenal, especially within the context of how quiet and compact the chassis is.

It’s also impressive when you consider that the MacBook Air M3 has such excellent endurance, lasting a good 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video playback. In our testing, it got us through a full 9am to 6pm workday, full of web browsing, word processing, video calls and light Photoshop work, with 25% still left in the tank. Impressive.

When it comes time to recharge, the MacBook Air M3 packs a MagSafe 3 port, which protects the laptop from those wince-inducing trip calamities. Failing that, you can also charge the laptop through one of its two USB-C ports.

It’s a great laptop, now at a truly tempting price.