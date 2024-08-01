Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos has a slam dunk deal on the MacBook Air M3

British retailer Argos has provided a brilliant deal on the MacBook Air M3.

It gets you Apple’s latest and fastest compact laptop for just £899. That’s a £176 saving on its previous price of £1,075.

Apple itself still sells this model for £1,099, and indeed that’s still the price on Argos for the Space Grey and Champagne model. So long as you’re happy with the Silver colour, which is still very easy on the eye, it’s a great price for the best MacBook on the market for most people.

We came to that latter conclusion in our March review, in which we scored the MacBook Air M3 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score. “It’s powerful, sleek and has battery life that’ll power through even the busiest of days”, we noted.

The performance from Apple’s latest M3 chip really is phenomenal, especially within the context of how quiet and compact the chassis is.

It’s also impressive when you consider that the MacBook Air M3 has such excellent endurance, lasting a good 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video playback. In our testing, it got us through a full 9am to 6pm workday, full of web browsing, word processing, video calls and light Photoshop work, with 25% still left in the tank. Impressive.

When it comes time to recharge, the MacBook Air M3 packs a MagSafe 3 port, which protects the laptop from those wince-inducing trip calamities. Failing that, you can also charge the laptop through one of its two USB-C ports.

It’s a great laptop, now at a truly tempting price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

