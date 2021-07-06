Argos has a secret discount on the fantastic Roku Streambar

For reasons unbeknownst to us, Argos has sneakily dropped the price of the Roku Streambar down to £99, despite the fact that it typically retails at £129.99.

The deal can be currently found over at Argos’ eBay store, and there’s no obvious mention of any applied discount so it’s easy to miss. And to miss it would be a shame, as it’s one of the best deals available right now if you want to add a serious boost to your home entertainment system.

When it comes to streaming devices these days, there’s so much choice out there that it can be tricky to figure out where to start. Between the abundance of Amazon Fire TV products, in addition to Google Chromecasts and Roku’s own streaming sticks, it’s now harder than ever to figure out which one is right for you. To that end however, it’s worth pointing out that the Roku Streambar offers one of the most complete packages you’ll find in this category.

As you might have already guessed, the Streambar is a two-in-one device that not only streams content to your TV, but it also acts as a dedicated soundbar to give you a more immersive experience when you’re watching your favourite content.

We were particularly impressed by its value, with TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney giving the device a well-earned four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. Our verdict was as follows:

“For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality. It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a very smart one.”

Even at full price, the Roku Streambar still offers great value for money particularly as an affordable alternative to some of the pricier soundbars out there, but at just £99 the choice has never been easier.