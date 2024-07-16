Argos has a better Meta Quest 3 deal than Prime Day

If you’re on the hunt for a Meta Quest 3 bargain then don’t look for one on Amazon – there’s a better offer going at Argos.

Even though Amazon Prime Day 2024 is now afoot and there are tons of great deals to be had, the retailer is unfortunately lacking when it comes to VR bargains. A quick glance at Amazon will show you that there isn’t actually a Meta Quest 3 deal of any variety to dive into, which is a shame.

However, if you head on over to Argos then you’ll see that not only has the headset already been discounted, but if you add the code GAMING10 at the checkout then you can bring the price down even further to just £368.99. Given that the Quest 3 has an RRP of £459.99, that’s one heck of a discount.

Meta Quest 3 Bargain Taking Prime Day to task, Argos has just beaten Amazon by delivering a Meta Quest 3 deal for the ages, letting you experience next-level VR for less. Argos

Use code GAMING10

Now just £368.99 View Deal

For anyone looking to get into VR, the conversation more or less starts and ends with the Meta Quest 3. While the previous-gen Meta Quest 2 is still a solid option for those on a budget, the Quest 3 is easily the better buy and well worth the investment.

For starters, the screen resolution has been given quite the uptick, making colours pop and text appear sharp, elevating the visual experience as a whole. In our review for the Meta Quest 3, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “I could instantly tell just how much better the experience was, with levels of detail that could only be described as day and night compared to the Quest 2. The higher resolution of the headset, combined with the pancake optics, meant that text was easily legible, textures were much smoother and more detailed, and everything felt a little more realistic.”

Thanks to the upgraded processor, the Quest 3 is also far more capable when it comes to mixed reality apps which can combine the digital world with the physical space you find yourself in.

On top of gaming, the Quest 3 can also be used to watch the latest content on optimised versions of Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, giving you a personal, cinema-size screen whenever you want.

The deal has already started to gain traction online so if you want to dive into the world of VR on the cheap then it’s best not to wait around. Just make sure to use the code GAMING10 to receive the full discount.

