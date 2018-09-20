Argos Black Friday 2018 – What we expect and deals live now

Best Argos Deals: You no longer need a chunky catalogue or a means of transport to enjoy the Argos experience. The UK retailer has made the transition to being a formidable online player, with plenty of bargains to be found.

Younger readers might not remember, but shopping at Argos used to involve its own distinct ritual. The experience used to start hours, days, even weeks in advance as you carefully pored over their free catalogue.

Then, as today, you would head into the store, mark up your slip of paper with the appropriate order number, pay for your order, and wait impatiently for your item to be brought around to the desk. It was – and still remains – thrilling stuff.

Not quite thrilling enough to beat the sheer convenience of having those items delivered to your door, though. Argos has adapted to the shift towards online shopping, and it’s often possible to find prices that are cheaper than anywhere else.

Argos Black Friday 2018

Argos is always one of the major players during any sale, and we fully expect that to again be the case for the Black Friday 2018 sales. Argos revealed some tantalising figures after Black Friday 2017 including the fact that 15,394 brand spanking new TVs found their way into UK homes. Argos also sold enough kettles to make 81,000 cups of tea (although based on how much tea we drink the maths might be questionable).

Interestingly, 78.5 million visits were recorded to the Argos site, which means you should prepare yourself for the site to possibly topple over based on the record traffic. Argos has said that between 3-4am on the morning of Black Friday itself is the quietest time to shop, so you might want to set an alarm to avoid the stress.

Argos’ Black Friday sale this year will officially fall on Friday November 23rd, but you can expect there to be discounts that entire week and possibly much earlier than that.

Argos Cyber Monday 2018

Beyond Black Friday, there’s also the Argos Cyber Monday sale on the following Monday, November 26th. That’s likely to be your last chance to pick up a bargain before Christmas, so you’ll want to snap up any remaining bargains. Often, the best deals from Black Friday are repeated, or you might even be lucky enough to see some all-time-low prices.

But while there’s definitely going to be some sizeable discounts for Argos’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, the retailer discounts products year round to stay competitive. So if you’re in a rush to make a purchase, we’ve been rounding up all of the retailer’s best discounts all throughout the year.

Jump to:

We’ll keep this page updated with all of the best Argos deals, so be sure to bookmark and come back whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.

Best Argos deals this week

All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.

Best Argos Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high) Lenovo IdeaPad 320S This lightweight laptop is wallet-friendly and includes a sizeable 1TB of storage, 4GB of RAM and an AMD A9 processor, which is more than enough for more general users. Acer Swift 3 Acer’s Swift 3 is one of our favourite lightweight laptops, thanks to its sprightly dual-core processor, SSD storage and lightweight design. This laptop weighs in at 1.6kg, packs a Full HD screen and a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, all for under £500. Argos is currently selling this model for £100 less than Amazon.

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Vitality Cross Action If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere. Oral-B Smart 4900 A great price on a toothbrush with a quadpacer timer, three cleaning modes, two brush heads, 3 speed settings and 3D rotate pulsate technology.

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high) Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.

Argos delivery and collection

So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.

It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.

But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.

Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing.

Nectar points

Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.