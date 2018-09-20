Argos Black Friday 2018 – What we expect and deals live now

Trending:

Best Argos Deals: You no longer need a chunky catalogue or a means of transport to enjoy the Argos experience. The UK retailer has made the transition to being a formidable online player, with plenty of bargains to be found.

Younger readers might not remember, but shopping at Argos used to involve its own distinct ritual. The experience used to start hours, days, even weeks in advance as you carefully pored over their free catalogue.

Then, as today, you would head into the store, mark up your slip of paper with the appropriate order number, pay for your order, and wait impatiently for your item to be brought around to the desk. It was – and still remains – thrilling stuff.

Not quite thrilling enough to beat the sheer convenience of having those items delivered to your door, though. Argos has adapted to the shift towards online shopping, and it’s often possible to find prices that are cheaper than anywhere else.

Argos Black Friday 2018

Argos is always one of the major players during any sale, and we fully expect that to again be the case for the Black Friday 2018 sales. Argos revealed some tantalising figures after Black Friday 2017 including the fact that 15,394 brand spanking new TVs found their way into UK homes. Argos also sold enough kettles to make 81,000 cups of tea (although based on how much tea we drink the maths might be questionable).

Interestingly, 78.5 million visits were recorded to the Argos site, which means you should prepare yourself for the site to possibly topple over based on the record traffic. Argos has said that between 3-4am on the morning of Black Friday itself is the quietest time to shop, so you might want to set an alarm to avoid the stress.

Argos’ Black Friday sale this year will officially fall on Friday November 23rd, but you can expect there to be discounts that entire week and possibly much earlier than that.

Argos Cyber Monday 2018

Beyond Black Friday, there’s also the Argos Cyber Monday sale on the following Monday, November 26th. That’s likely to be your last chance to pick up a bargain before Christmas, so you’ll want to snap up any remaining bargains. Often, the best deals from Black Friday are repeated, or you might even be lucky enough to see some all-time-low prices.

But while there’s definitely going to be some sizeable discounts for Argos’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, the retailer discounts products year round to stay competitive. So if you’re in a rush to make a purchase, we’ve been rounding up all of the retailer’s best discounts all throughout the year.

We’ll keep this page updated with all of the best Argos deals, so be sure to bookmark and come back whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.

Best Argos deals this week

All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.

Best Argos TV Deals (Price: Low to high)

Hisense 50 Inch H50A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon at the moment and you can pick up some Nectar points.

LG 43 Inch 43UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR

We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. This model is £115 cheaper than Amazon.

Sony KD43XE8004BU 43 Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

A low, low clearance price for this pin-sharp 4K HDR Sony set with Android TV and Voice Remote.

Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)

Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.

LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.

LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub

This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.

Best Argos Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)

Lenovo IdeaPad 320S

This lightweight laptop is wallet-friendly and includes a sizeable 1TB of storage, 4GB of RAM and an AMD A9 processor, which is more than enough for more general users.

Acer Swift 3

Acer’s Swift 3 is one of our favourite lightweight laptops, thanks to its sprightly dual-core processor, SSD storage and lightweight design. This laptop weighs in at 1.6kg, packs a Full HD screen and a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, all for under £500. Argos is currently selling this model for £100 less than Amazon.

Best Argos Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)

This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.

Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)

Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

You can now save £60 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B Vitality Cross Action

If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere.

Oral-B Smart 4900

A great price on a toothbrush with a quadpacer timer, three cleaning modes, two brush heads, 3 speed settings and 3D rotate pulsate technology.

Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones

If you're after a wireless pair of headphones for sports, these are an absolute bargain that can cope with all the sweat and rigours of exercise.

Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones

Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.

Best Argos BBQ Deals

Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ

This classy-looking kettle BBQ is the perfect size for anyone with a smaller garden or patio. It has charcoal dividers that make it versatile enough for smoking and indirect cooking, too.

Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie

A great saving on this versatile charcoal BBQ, which includes a battery-powered rotisserie as an added bonus.

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones

iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

This special edition version of the iPhone 8 can now be snapped up for a tasty discount.

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

If you fancy the iPhone 8 Plus version of the RED Special Edition (with a bigger screen and 4K video recording) then you can nab this with a great saving.

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones

Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey

If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.

Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones

Honor 7X with free JBL Clip 2

Anyone after the Honor 7X will be pleased to know that Argos is currently throwing in the JBL Clip 2 with each purchase, absolutely free.

Samsung Galaxy J3 with free Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card

Much like the Honor 7X, Argos is also packing the Samsung Galaxy J3 with a freebie. Any purchase of the Galaxy J3 includes a free 32GB Memory Card.

Argos delivery and collection

So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.

It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.

But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.

Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing.

Nectar points

Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

